TVK chief Joseph Vijay took charge as Tamil Nadu's 13th CM, sparking celebrations by cadres in Madurai and Thoothukudi. Following TVK's historic win in the 2026 elections, Vijay was sworn in by Governor Arlekar in Chennai.

Celebrations Erupt Across Tamil Nadu

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) cadres celebrated across various districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday as party chief Joseph Vijay took charge as the 13th Chief Minister of the state.

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In Madurai, TVK workers distributed sweets near the Thiruvalluvar statue at the Collectorate office and celebrated Vijay assuming office as Chief Minister. Party cadres were also seen bursting crackers and distributing sweets in several districts across Tamil Nadu to mark the occasion.

Celebrations also took place across the urban areas of Thoothukudi to mark party leader Joseph Vijay assuming office as the Chief Minister. The celebrations were held in the Threspuram area of Thoothukudi, where members of TVK and the Congress party jointly participated and expressed their happiness.

During the celebrations, firecrackers were burst, and sweets were distributed to the public. Party cadres also raised slogans, danced, and actively took part in the festivities. The entire locality wore a festive look during the event, with members of the public also joining enthusiastically and conveying their wishes to the new government.

Joseph Vijay Sworn In As 13th CM

Joseph Vijay took charge as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu following the swearing-in ceremony held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. The oath was administered by Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Vijay's parents, actress Trisha Krishna and others were also present at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to embrace the occasion.

New Cabinet Ministers Take Oath

Apart from Vijay, nine other TVK leaders, including N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, KG Arunraj, P Venkataramanan, R Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, TK Prabhu and S Keerthana, also took oath as ministers in his maiden cabinet.

A Historic Mandate in 2026 Elections

The 2026 Tamil Nadu elections were registered in history books after the state declared an unprecedented mandate for Vijay. While TVK ended up winning 108 out of 234 seats in its maiden political stint, it was for the first time in the history of state politics that both legacy 'Dravidian' parties were ousted from power. However, Vijay couldn't attain majority on its and was later offered support by Congress (5), CPI-M (2), CPI (2), VCK (2) and IUML (2), which were earlier the allies of Secular Progressive Alliance led by DMK.

From 'Thalapathy' to Chief Minister

Vijay, often referred to as the 'Thalapathy', showed a crowd-pulling ability in the election rallies, which many compared to actor-turned-politician and former CM MG Ramachandran. While Tamil Nadu has had a long history of actors entering and conquering politics, the State awaited another star to step up in the line after Captain Vijayakanth. (ANI)