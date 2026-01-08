Delhi Police arrested six more people for the Turkman Gate stone-pelting, taking the total to 11. The incident was sparked by social media rumours that a mosque was being demolished during an MCD anti-encroachment drive, police said.

6 more arrested, social media role probed

Delhi Police have arrested six more individuals in connection with the stone-pelting incident that occurred during the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) demolition drive near Faiz-e-Ilahi Masjid in Turkman Gate. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan, the majority of those arrested are between 20 and 30 years old. The police have also identified 10 individuals who allegedly used social media to influence people, including Salman.

"Yesterday, 5 people were arrested, and the court gave judicial custody for 1 day. Today they will be produced in front of Metropolitan Magistrate. Six more people have been arrested based on the CCTV camera and intelligence...Further investigation is underway...The majority of the arrested are aged between 20 and 30 years...We have shortlisted the names of 10 people who influenced people on social media, Salman is also one of them." Valsan said.

Police counter-rumours, engage with leaders

The police investigation revealed that rumours were spread on social media that the MCD was demolishing the mosque, leading to the stone-pelting incident. However, Valsan clarified that the demolition drive was aimed at removing unauthorised encroachments in the area, not the mosque itself. "All those who used social media profiles, we have made a list of people who had created these videos and asked people to do non-violent activities. We are tracing them. Rumours were spread that the MCD was demolishing the mosque. To clarify this, SHOs of the area, not Central Delhi, but also SHOs of North Delhi, ACPs spoke to Muslim religious scholars. The area in the vicinity of the mosque, where there is unauthorised encroachment, is being demolished by MCD," he said.

Valsan further stated that the police had penetrated WhatsApp groups used by the accused and sent counter-messages to dispel rumours. "I did a meeting with Muslim religious scholars. We told them that if they are not happy with the court order, then they can appeal. The court has not given a stay order. There were WhatsApp groups, and police officers penetrated the WhatsApp groups and able to track the messages. We sent counter messages. People gathered were very less. The injured Delhi police officials have rejoined their duty," he added.

Court extends judicial custody for 5 accused

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of five accused by 13 days in connection with the Turkman Gate stone-pelting case. Link Judicial Magistrate First Class (Link JMFC) Pooja Suhag remanded all accused persons in 13 days' judicial custody.

The accused were produced before the court after one day of judicial custody. The bail pleas of all the accused are listed for hearing on Friday before the concerned court.

Background of demolition and further investigation

The incident occurred during an anti-encroachment demolition drive conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, close to Ramlila Maidan, following directions from the Delhi High Court. According to Delhi Police, the demolition was carried out in the early hours of January 7, after several coordination meetings were held with members of the Aman Committee and other local stakeholders to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incident.

Earlier today, Delhi Police identified 30 people linked to the stone-pelting incident during the MCD anti-encroachment drive near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid in Turkman Gate of the national capital. A heavy police deployment was in place in the area. A video from a police bodycam, taken before the stone-pelting, was recorded when the encroachments began to be removed. Similar videos are being viewed from police bodycams, which may have captured rioters. According to the police, 30 people have been identified in connection with the stone-pelting incident. They have identified them using CCTV footage and viral videos. Police teams are conducting raids to take them into custody.

SP lawmaker to be summoned

In a related development, Delhi Police will send a summons to Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi to join the investigation. Mohibbullah Nadvi was present at the spot before the violence. Despite repeated requests by senior Delhi Police officials, he remained in the vicinity. (ANI)