A Delhi court remanded eight accused in the Turkman Gate stone-pelting case to judicial custody. Police cited CCTV footage and seized phones as evidence, adding an attempt to murder charge. The court also ordered a probe into torture allegations.

The Tis Hazari court on Friday remanded eight accused to judicial custody till January 21. Accused persons were produced before the court following fresh arrests in the Turkman Gate stone-pelting case. Delhi Police sought judicial custody of all the accused persons.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Sayesha Chaddha remanded the accused, namely Imran Farrukh, Imran Sultan, Mohd Affan, Amir Hamza, Mohd. Ubaid Ullah, Shahnawaz, Mohd. Athar, Mohd. Adil in judicial custody till January 21.

The court, while granting judicial custody, said that the grounds of arrest have been supplied. Prima facie, it is apparent that the accused persons were present at the site during the stone pelting.

Attempt to Murder Charge Added

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Shrivastava, alongwith APP Tushar Kadyan, appeared for the Delhi police. The court allowed the application of the accused Mohd. Athar to take medicine in judicial custody. It was submitted that he is suffering from TB and Asthma. Delhi police has added a section related to attempt to murder (109 BNS) against the accused person.

Police Case for Judicial Custody

While seeking judicial custody of the accused persons, the Delhi Police submitted that the accused persons have been identified by eye witness constable Ghansyam and they are visible in the CCTV footage.

It was also submitted that the mobile phones of the accused persons have been seized. Phones contained videos, instigating messages and phone calls.

Delhi police submitted that six police personnel, including the SHO of the area, were injured during the stone pelting caused by the Accused. MLC of the injured were also filed with the application.

It was also submitted that injuries to the vital parts, like the head and face, were caused by the stone pelting.

It was further submitted by the police that there was instigation and stone pelting by the accused persons. It was also submitted by the investigation officer that the accused persons are established from the material placed before the court.

Defense Rebuttal

On the other hand, counsel for the accused persons opposed the remand application.

It was submitted that the accused persons have been arrested by the police without having any evidence.

It was also submitted that no prior notice and ground of arrest were supplied to the accused persons. Police opposed the submissions.

Accused Allege Torture in Custody

During the hearing, Advocate Mirza Asad Beig and Nadeem Khan moved an application alleging that five accused who were remanded in judicial custody yesterday were beaten and tortured by the jail staff.

The court has called a medical report from the jail authorities on the allegations of beating in judicial custody of the accused.

Bail Hearing Update

Delhi Police filed a reply on the bail application of the five accused filed on Thursday.

Counsel for the accused persons sought an adjournment to study the reply of Delhi Police.

The court has listed the hearings on bail applications on January 13. (ANI)