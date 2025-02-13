PM Modi US visit: '119 lavish rooms, fully-equipped beauty salon'- All you need to know about Blair House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on a high-profile two-day visit to the United States, received a warm welcome upon his arrival at Blair House on Thursday.

PM Modi US visit: '119 lavish rooms, fully-equipped beauty salon' - All you need to know about Blair House
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 8:40 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on a high-profile two-day visit to the United States, received a warm welcome upon his arrival at Blair House on Thursday. The historic and opulent guest residence, reserved for esteemed dignitaries visiting the White House, became a hub of excitement as members of the Indian diaspora gathered in large numbers to greet him.

Amid the crisp Washington chill, chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Modi, Modi" echoed through the air as supporters passionately hailed the Indian leader. PM Modi, acknowledging the fervent crowd, waved back warmly. Later, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to share captivating snapshots of the enthusiastic reception.

Stay at ‘world’s most exclusive hotel’

Nestled at 1651 Pennsylvania Avenue, right across from the White House, Blair House is more than just a guest residence—it's a symbol of diplomatic grandeur. Often referred to as the "world’s most exclusive hotel," the iconic property has played host to a distinguished roster of global leaders, including presidents, royalty, and prime ministers.

Spanning an impressive 70,000 square feet, Blair House serves as an extension of the White House, embodying American hospitality at its finest. The property seamlessly merges history and luxury, consisting of four interconnected townhouses featuring 119 lavish rooms, including 14 guest suites, 35 bathrooms, three formal dining areas, and even a full-service beauty salon.

Also read: PM Modi arrives in US for bilateral meeting with Prez Trump; receives warm reception from Indian diaspora

Its interiors boast an exquisite collection of historical artifacts, period furniture, and artwork, offering guests a glimpse into America’s rich heritage.

Blair House adorns Indian colors for PM Modi’s visit

In honor of Prime Minister Modi’s visit, Blair House has been decked out with the Indian tricolor, adding a touch of home to his diplomatic sojourn. His trip follows an official invitation from US President Donald Trump, setting the stage for crucial discussions on bilateral relations.

Also read: PM Modi meets US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard; discusses various aspects of India-US friendship

