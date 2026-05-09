Telangana Rakshana Sena chief K Kavitha wrote to PM Modi urging action on 4 issues: national status for PRLIS, an OBC column in the census, Women's Reservation Bill with OBC sub-quota, and assent for Telangana's Backward Classes Bills.

Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) Chief K Kavitha K. Kavitha on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging immediate attention to four issues she described as "critical to Telangana and the broader pursuit of social justice in India."

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Kavitha's Four 'Critical' Demands

In her statement sharing on X, "Prime Minister @narendramodi ji.I am writing to you as a concerned citizen to bring to your immediate attention, four matters of critical importance to the people of Telangana and the broader pursuit of social justice in India: Granting of "National Status" to the Palamuru-RangaReddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS ) Inclusion of a Dedicated OBC Column in Census 2027. Reintroduction of the Women's Reservation Bill with an OBC sub-quota. Expediting Presidential Assent for Telangana's Backward Classes Bills.I believe that addressing these four pillars: water security, data-driven justice, gender equity, and constitutional safeguards will go a long way in strengthening the federal spirit of our nation. I look forward to a positive consideration of these requests", she said.

In her letter, Kavitha highlighted the need for granting "National Project Status" to the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), which she said is essential for ensuring water security in Telangana.

She called for the inclusion of a dedicated Other Backward Classes (OBC) column in the upcoming Census 2027, stating that accurate data is necessary for evidence-based policymaking and social justice measures.

She further demanded the reintroduction of the Women's Reservation Bill with a sub-quota for OBC women, arguing that gender equity must reflect intersectional representation.

Additionally, Kavitha urged the Centre to expedite Presidential assent for Telangana government's Backward Classes Bills, stating that the delay is affecting welfare and empowerment initiatives for marginalised communities.

She described the four issues as "pillars of water security, data-driven justice, gender equity, and constitutional safeguards," and expressed hope for "positive consideration" from the Prime Minister's Office.

New Political Party: Telangana Rakshana Sena

Earlier, on April 30, the Election Commission officially granted the name Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) to the new political party launched by K Kavitha. The approval has been officially confirmed by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

While at the party's launch, Kavitha announced Telangana Rashtra Sena as the proposed name for the party, the ECI has approved Telangana Rakshana Sena, retaining the initials TRS.

Her father and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had also launched Telangana Rashtra Samithi- 'TRS', before renaming the party to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

K Kavitha launched her party at Advaya Convention in Medchal on April 25. The move came seven months after she parted ways with the BRS. (ANI)