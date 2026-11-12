Tripura University is hosting the AIU East Zone Inter-University Women’s Basketball Championship, featuring 600 athletes from 14 states. The event promotes women's sports and national integration, with plans for improved sports infrastructure.

Tripura University Hosts AIU East Zone Basketball Championship

In a significant step towards strengthening Tripura’s presence on the national sports map, Tripura University is hosting the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) East Zone Inter-University Women’s Basketball Championship 2026-27 for the first time on its campus. The five-day championship has brought together around 600 women players representing 40 universities from 14 states, providing a major platform for sporting talent and promoting women's participation in competitive sports across the country.

Governor and Tripura University Rector Indra Sena Reddy Nallu inaugurated the championship on Wednesday afternoon in the presence of Tripura University Vice-Chancellor Professor Debabrata Das. One of the highlights of the inaugural ceremony was the felicitation of Padma Shri awardee and Olympic gymnast Dipa Karmakar and Mantu Debnath, Tripura's first Arjuna Award-winning sportsperson, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to Indian sports.

Governor Emphasizes National Integration and Talent

Addressing the gathering, Governor Nallu said that bringing women athletes from different states together on a common platform was a positive example of national integration and women's empowerment. He emphasised that sports were not merely about winning medals but also about developing discipline, perseverance, self-confidence and leadership qualities. He said such competitions also provided opportunities for cultural exchange and mutual understanding among participants from different parts of the country.

Referring to the Central Government's allocation of Rs 36,000 crore for the sports sector over the next three years, the Governor highlighted various initiatives aimed at strengthening India's sporting ecosystem, including the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and Fit India Movement. He also referred to the increase in financial incentives announced by the state government for medal-winning athletes.

Stressing the need to identify sporting talent at an early stage, the Governor said financial assistance alone could not ensure international success. Regular training, modern infrastructure and access to qualified coaches were equally important. He particularly emphasised the need to identify and nurture talent from tribal-dominated and remote areas of the state, stating that young athletes should receive proper training facilities and opportunities to compete at national and international levels.

Advice for Aspiring Athletes

Encouraging the participating players, Nallu said consistency in practice, self-discipline and a clear sense of purpose were essential for achieving excellence in sports. Referring to Arjuna's concentration in the Mahabharata, he highlighted the importance of dedication and determination in reaching one's goals. The Governor also cautioned athletes against doping and advised them to remain vigilant about prohibited substances, unfamiliar food products and drinks, as well as possible traps set by international doping networks.

Highlighting the achievements of women athletes, he cited Dipa Karmakar as an inspiration for young girls, saying her international accomplishments had brought pride not only to Tripura but also to the entire country. He urged players to demonstrate their highest competitive spirit on the field while maintaining respect for opponents and upholding sportsmanship.

University Sports Vision and Development

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Professor Debabrata Das said hosting the championship had provided Tripura University with an important opportunity to expand its presence in the national sporting arena. He informed that university athletes had achieved notable success in various disciplines, including kho-kho, cricket, yoga, Pencak Silat and ju-jitsu, between 2023 and 2026. Highlighting the university's recent achievements, Das said its players had secured five gold, one silver and four bronze medals at the East Zone Inter-University Judo Championship held earlier this month.

The Vice-Chancellor also outlined the university's plans to strengthen sports infrastructure. He said a new gymnasium had already been inaugurated, while proposals were being considered for an indoor stadium, synthetic athletic track, modern cricket ground and sports rehabilitation laboratory. Once developed, these facilities are expected to provide improved training and practice opportunities not only for university students but also for talented sportspersons from across Tripura.

Emphasising the broader role of sports in education, Das said sporting activities should not be viewed merely as entertainment or recreational pursuits. Participation in competitions helps students develop teamwork, leadership, cooperation and an understanding of different cultures. He also noted that both victory and defeat provide valuable learning experiences for young athletes.

The felicitation of Dipa Karmakar and Mantu Debnath added special significance to the programme, recognising their contributions to Tripura's sporting legacy and inspiring the next generation of athletes. The inaugural programme was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Professor Debabrata Das. Among those present were officiating Registrar Professor Samir Kumar Shil, Finance Officer Debashis Pal, Professor Sudip Das, Professor Prashanta Kumar Das, Dr Deepak C S, Dr Krishnendu Dhar and Pawan Kumar Singh, among others.

The hosting of the AIU East Zone championship marks an important organisational achievement for Tripura University. However, the larger challenge will be to translate this national-level exposure into sustained opportunities for women athletes through regular competitions, talent identification, professional coaching and modern sports infrastructure across the state.

Statements from University Leadership

Debabrata Das, Vice Chancellor, Tripura University, exclusively said to ANI Today, the inauguration of this event at Tripura University is a matter of great happiness and pride for the entire university. We have started the Inter-University East Zone Women's Basketball Competition today. It is a five-day sporting event, in which nearly 600 players from 14 states and more than 40 universities are expected to participate. As you have seen, Padma Shri awardee and Tripura's pride, Dipa Karmakar, was also present and encouraged all the participating students. Governor Shri Indra Sena Reddy Nallu also attended the programme and joined us for the inauguration.

We are not just organising sporting events; we are also sending our students to participate in competitions outside the state. Recently, our university participated in the East Zone Inter-University Judo Competition held at KIIT University in Bhubaneswar. There, Tripura University was recognised as the best university in the East Zone. Our students won 10 medals, including five gold medals, one silver medal and four bronze medals. Alongside this, Tripura University has several plans to contribute to the development of the sports sector in Tripura. We are also focusing on improving sports infrastructure. We are planning to construct an indoor stadium, while a gymnasium hall has already been developed. The courts you see here have also recently been upgraded, and we are planning to construct another court as well. We have several development plans for Tripura University in the coming days.

At Tripura University, we believe in the holistic development of students, as emphasised under the National Education Policy (NEP). Therefore, beyond academics, we are undertaking various initiatives to ensure the overall development of students and provide them with opportunities in different fields. (ANI)