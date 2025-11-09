Tripura CM Manik Saha announced a significant drop in infant and maternal mortality rates thanks to improved health services. The government is modernizing hospitals, performing complex surgeries like kidney transplants, and enhancing rural healthcare and telemedicine.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that due to improvements in health services, the infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate in the state have significantly decreased.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Modernising Healthcare to Build Public Trust

He stated that the state government is working to gain the trust of the people by modernising the state's health sector and providing improved medical services to its citizens. "The continuous efforts of the state government have led to unprecedented improvements in the state's medical system," he said. CM Saha said this while inaugurating the 19th annual conference of the Tripura chapter of the Association of Surgeons of India at the KLS Auditorium of Agartala Government Medical College and GBP Hospital.

He mentioned that treatment and surgeries for several critical diseases are now being performed in referral hospitals, including GB, which was unimaginable at one time. "Kidney transplants are now being successfully performed in the state. Efforts are also underway to make liver transplants possible in this region. The state government does not want the people of Tripura to spend their own money and rush outside the state for treatment, as they had to do in the past," he said. He added that the people of the state should have confidence in their own medical system.

Focus on Rural Health Infrastructure

The Tripura CM said that the state government has placed equal emphasis on the rapid improvement of rural health services, not just urban healthcare. "Initiatives have been taken to modernise district and sub-divisional hospitals, including the establishment of trauma centres. Due to the improvement in health services, the infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate in the state have come down significantly," he said.

Expanding Services and Recognising Excellence

The Chief Minister further stated that the government is not only focused on modernising the medical system but also on assisting people in various ways within the health sector. "Telemedicine services are being provided at AGMC. The concerned authorities have already been instructed to build a studio so that patients can get better benefits from telemedicine services," he added.

At the event, the Chief Minister felicitated two doctors of the state for their special contributions in the field of medicine and a medical student for exceptional academic achievement. (ANI)