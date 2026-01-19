A school bus from Delhi World Public School returning from a picnic crashed in West Tripura, injuring 2-3 people. The bus lost control and hit road barricades in Fatikcherra. Police have seized the bus and launched an investigation.

A school bus returning from a picnic met with an accident after it lost control and crashed into road barricades at Fatikcherra in Mohanpur block, West Tripura, an official said on late Sunday.

Official Confirms Minor Injuries

Prajit Malakar, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the New Capital Complex (NCC) Police Station, said that two to three people sustained minor injuries.

Speaking to ANI, Prajit Malakar said, "Today in the evening, a bus from Delhi World Public School was returning from a public trip when it was unable to control its speed and crashed into road barricades. 2-3 people sustained minor injuries. After seizing the bus, we are taking it to the police station. We are investigating how this happened."

More details are awaited.