Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurated a new municipal office in Bishalgarh and various development projects, highlighting the government's commitment to enhancing civic infrastructure and public healthcare services across the state.

CM Inaugurates New Municipal Infrastructure

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed office building of Bishalgarh Municipal Council, built at a cost of Rs 2.88 crore, and virtually inaugurated several development projects, including CC roads and drains, under the RCC Development Project in the municipal area. Speaking at a function organised at Bishalgarh Town Hall, the Chief Minister said the state government was implementing various public welfare projects aimed at the overall development of the people. He said the government was also making efforts to ensure that public services reached the last person in society and that government facilities were easily accessible to all.

Development Initiatives and Healthcare Advancements

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the projects inaugurated virtually include the construction of CC roads, drains and other infrastructure under the RCC Development Project in the Bishalgarh Municipal Council area. Saha further stated that foundation stones had been laid for various development projects worth around Rs 1,000 crore during the current financial year. “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ mantra, the state government is working to improve the quality of life and livelihoods of the last person in society and provide civic services,” he said.

Strengthening Healthcare Infrastructure

He said that the state government is committed to providing better healthcare services to the people of the state. “For this purpose, homoeopathic and Ayurvedic medical colleges have also been established to strengthen the state's healthcare infrastructure. Trauma care centres have been started in every district hospital in the state. At present, due to the development of the healthcare system in the state, it has become possible to perform kidney transplants within the state,” he said.

Future Projects and Community Recognitions

The Chief Minister said that various projects had been inaugurated today to provide better services to the people in the Municipal Council area. “In addition, construction work on an eco-friendly electric furnace is underway in the Bishalgarh Municipal Council area, and it will be completed soon,” he added as per the CMO. MLA Sushanta Deb, Sepahijala District Magistrate Dr. Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal, Sipahijala Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Supriya Das Dutta, Bishalgarh Municipal Council Chairperson Anjan Purkayastha, TIDC Chairman Nabadal Banik, Sepahijala District Superintendent of Police Bijoy Debbarma, Additional District Magistrate Subhash Dutta, and others were present at the event.

Various protective equipment was handed over to 100 sanitation workers in the Bishalgarh Municipal Council area at the event. In addition, seven Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in the subdivision were awarded National Quality Assurance Certificates. Furthermore, nine Gram Panchayats in Bishalgarh were awarded certificates recognising them as TB-free Gram Panchayats at the event. (ANI)