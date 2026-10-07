Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha visited Kali Puja pandals in Dharmanagar to celebrate with locals. He also attended grand Diwali festivities at the historic Matabari Temple, praying for the state's peace, happiness, and continued prosperity.

CM Manik Saha Visits Kali Puja Pandals

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha visited various Kali Puja pandals in Dharmanagar, North Tripura district, and took part in the festive celebrations with local residents. During his visit, Chief Minister Saha visited several puja pandals, offered prayers for peace and prosperity in the state, and engaged in warm interactions with devotees, puja organisers, and local citizens. His visit added to the festive spirit in the area, where people congregated in large numbers to celebrate Kali Puja with religious devotion and traditional enthusiasm. The Chief Minister’s visit reflected the state administration's active participation in community, cultural, and religious celebrations, sharing the festive spirit and camaraderie with the people across Tripura.

Diwali Celebrations at Matabari

Earlier, CM Manik Saha on Sunday attended the grand Diwali celebrations at the historic Mata Tripura Sundari Temple, popularly known as Matabari, in Udaipur town of Gomati district. The three-day Diwali Festival and Mela, being organised from November 8 to 10, has attracted devotees and visitors from different parts of Tripura and neighbouring states. The celebrations feature special religious rituals, devotional programmes, cultural performances and a traditional fair, adding to the festive atmosphere at the historic temple.

Speaking about the celebrations and his annual visit to the temple, Chief Minister Manik Saha said, "We celebrate Deepawali here. You can see Mata Tripura Sundari here. We come here every year. An aarti was organised here. Diwali Mela is also being held here...May the peace in Tripura always continue to be. I prayed for this."

Vice-President Extends Diwali Wishes

Meanwhile, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday lit diyas at Uprashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Diwali and prayed for peace, happiness and prosperity in every home. “On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, lit diyas at Uprashtrapati Bhavan today and prayed for peace, happiness and prosperity in every home," the Vice President's official handle posted on X. He expressed hope that the light of the diyas would illuminate people's lives with hope, harmony and positivity. “May the light of these diyas illuminate our lives with hope, harmony and positivity. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali!” he said.

The five-day Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, which was followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will take place today, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11. (ANI)

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