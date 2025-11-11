Tripura CM Manik Saha accused the previous communist government of a 'farce in the name of jobs' and creating anarchy in education. He said his government ensures transparency, has provided 20,000 jobs, and prioritizes quality education.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that during the communist government, there was a farce in the name of jobs, but the current government is working with transparency in all areas, including job provision, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He said that the government is working with priority for the overall development of the education sector in the state, and, especially, importance has been given to providing quality education to students. CM Saha said this at a program organised on the occasion of the inauguration of Kakraban Government Degree College and the virtual inauguration of the 50-bed girls' hostel of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) at the Kakraban Government Degree College grounds in Gomati district today.

CM Slams Past 'Anarchy' in Education

Speaking at the program, CM Saha said, "Today is a very happy day for the people of the Kakraban area. Today, a history and milestone has been created here in the field of education. But what was the situation here before? A farce in the name of education. Those who were initiated into the ideology of the communists established anarchy in all schools and colleges under the name of Naxalites at that time. No one knew when a bomb would fall in a school or college, or who would be injured. Such was the situation at that time," he said.

'Farce in the Name of Jobs'

The Chief Minister said that today, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the efforts of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, attempts are being made to eliminate the Maoists. "Yesterday too, the communists held a meeting in Agartala under the name of CITU. They said that we have to protest, we have to take to the streets. But people no longer like the politics of incitement because they have experienced it and understood it. If someone was not from their own party, they would not get a job. But our current government is now providing jobs by maintaining transparency and impartiality. This government is working transparently in every sphere," he said.

CM Saha said that the CPI(M) used to look for people from their own party in everything. "That is, they did the politics of redemptive work. People are now realising that a farce was made in the name of jobs during their time. What did they do with the 10,323 cases? So far, our government has provided about 20,000 jobs after coming to power. There has been no challenge anywhere. We want to build a better Tripura through a peaceful and progressive environment. Our government is working under the Prime Minister's guidance," he said.

Focus on Quality Education and Nation-Building

He further stated that the present government has given special importance to providing quality education to children. "I would like to tell the students that during their student life, they should also engage themselves in social work. We have to work for the people. The Prime Minister says that education is not just text-based knowledge, but a tool for values, development, and nation-building. We have to work with this in mind," he added.

Dignitaries Present

Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Higher Education Minister Kishore Barman, MLA Jitendra Majumder, MLA Ranjit Das, Gomati Zilla Parishad President Debal Debroy, Kakraban Panchayat Samiti Chairperson Supriya Saha, Special Secretary of the Education Department Ravel Hemendra Kumar, SCERT Director L. Darlong, Director of the Higher Education Department Animesh Debbarma, Gomati District Magistrate Rinku Lather, Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar K., and other public representatives and senior officials were present at the event as distinguished guests. (ANI)