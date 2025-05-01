Indian Railways implemented new rules from May 1, 2025. Passengers with waiting list tickets will not be allowed to travel in sleeper or AC coaches, but only in general coaches.

Indian Railways has implemented new rules from May 1, 2025, to enhance passenger experience and ensure safe and comfortable travel. These rules particularly impact passengers with waiting list tickets.

New Rules for Waiting List Passengers: From May 1, passengers with waiting list tickets will not be allowed to travel in sleeper or AC coaches. They can only travel in general coaches. This measure ensures a convenient and safe journey for passengers with confirmed tickets. Until now, even those with waiting list tickets booked at counters traveled in sleeper and AC coaches. However, this rule will change from tomorrow. Passengers with counter tickets will have to travel in general coaches.

For instance, if a ticket booked online through IRCTC remains on the waiting list, it gets automatically canceled. However, passengers with waiting list tickets purchased at counters commonly travel in sleeper or AC coaches. Under the new rule, such passengers will not be allowed in these coaches from May 1. Speaking to the media, Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, confirmed these new rules.

There have been numerous incidents of altercations between passengers with confirmed tickets and those with waiting list tickets, whether booked online or at counters. To avoid such disputes and ensure a hassle-free journey for confirmed ticket holders, this new rule has been implemented, according to railway officials.

Penalty for Rule Violation:

If any passenger with a waiting list ticket is found traveling in sleeper or AC coaches, the Ticket Checking Officer (TTE) has the right to impose a fine or transfer them to a general coach. This rule aims to improve the experience of confirmed ticket holders and provide a comfortable journey by preventing overcrowding in coaches.

Tips for Passengers

Check your ticket status before traveling.

If you have a waiting list ticket, be prepared to travel in general coaches.

It's best to book in advance to secure a confirmed ticket.

These new rules aim to enhance passenger experience and improve the quality of railway services.

Follow these rules for a smooth journey.

Financial Loss for Passengers:

Even if passengers book sleeper or AC coach tickets at counters for a higher price and end up on the waiting list, they will have to travel in general coaches. Since general tickets are much cheaper, passengers paying a premium for AC or sleeper coaches will receive inferior service, leading to financial loss.