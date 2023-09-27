Train climbs platform at Mathura station in Uttar Pradesh, investigation underway | WATCH

Videos shared by various news agencies captured the train's engine situated near the station's name board. The EMU train came to a halt after mounting the platform and colliding with the electric pole.

In a recent railway incident at Mathura junction, a train coming from Delhi derailed and ended up on a platform. The unusual incident occurred during the night, involving an electrical multiple unit (EMU) train. Thankfully, there were no reported casualties, although the accident caused damage to a section of the platform and an electric pole.

According to the railway station director, SK Srivastava, the train had departed from Shakur Basti. He mentioned that all passengers had disembarked before the mishap unfolded. Subsequently, railway authorities have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident.

Official reports indicate that the train reached Mathura Junction at 10.49 pm on that fateful evening. After all passengers had safely exited, the train somehow rolled forward, eventually climbing onto platform 2A before coming to a stop after striking the electric pole. During this episode, a woman suffered an electric shock but received immediate first aid.

Although part of platform 2A sustained damage and train movements were temporarily restricted in the area, other railway services continued operating without disruption. This incident follows closely on the heels of a 12-year-old boy's heroic actions in West Bengal, where he averted a potential disaster by alerting a passenger train using his red shirt.

The quick-thinking teenager, identified as Mursalin Seikh, prevented a major accident by notifying the train's loco-pilot about a rain-damaged section of track.