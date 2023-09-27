Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madhya Pradesh shocker: 12-year-old girl, raped and bleeding seeks help, shooed away | WATCH

    Law enforcement has registered a case of rape against unidentified perpetrators, and they have invoked the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in response to this distressing incident.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

    In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old semi-naked girl was seen walking door to door seeking help while bleeding after reportedly being raped. In the video, people were seen seen staring at her but refused to help. A man was also seen shooing her away as she approached him for help.

    The footage, no longer surprising in a society where violence against women and minors has sadly become all too common, was recorded by a CCTV camera on Badnagar Road, approximately 15 kilometers from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

    'ISKCON biggest cheat', alleges BJP MP Maneka Gandhi; temple authority responds

    As reported by NDTV, the young girl, barely covering herself with a rag, eventually found her way to an ashram. A concerned priest at the ashram suspected sexual violence, immediately rushed her to the district hospital. Subsequent medical examinations confirmed that she had indeed been subjected to rape.

    Due to the severity of her injuries, the girl was quickly transferred to Indore for advanced medical care. In a touching display of solidarity, police personnel even stepped up to donate blood when it was urgently needed. Thankfully, her condition has since stabilized.

    When a senior police officer attempted to ascertain the girl's identity and address, her responses were incoherent, indicating the trauma she had endured.

    NIA conduct raids in 51 locations to dismantle Khalistani gangster network; check details

    The Ujjain police chief, Sachin Sharma, has taken swift action in response to the distressing incident, stating that a specialized team has been assembled with the primary goal of identifying and apprehending the perpetrators as quickly as possible.

    Sharma affirmed that the medical examination confirmed the occurrence of rape and assured that they are following the case's developments. He also urged the public to promptly inform the police of any pertinent information they may come across.

    Regarding the location of the crime, the officer explained that this aspect is currently under investigation, and further details will be revealed. Additionally, when asked about the girl's origin, he noted that she was unable to provide a definitive location. However, her accent suggests a potential connection to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
