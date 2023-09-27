'Foreign investors were threatened to not invest': PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat

Despite the apparent lack of incentives, investors chose to participate, drawn primarily by Gujarat's hallmark traits of good governance, fairness, equitable distribution of growth, and transparency in government affairs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 27) took a moment to reflect upon the two-decade-long journey of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, highlighting a challenging period when the central government showed reluctance to cooperate. He recalled that, during those times, the central government refrained from extending any support, with central ministers declining invitations to attend the event and foreign investors receiving threats not to invest in Gujarat.

Despite the apparent lack of incentives, investors chose to participate, drawn primarily by Gujarat's hallmark traits of good governance, fairness, equitable distribution of growth, and transparency in government affairs.

PM Modi criticized the previous central government for viewing Gujarat's progress through a political lens and recounted instances where central ministers promised attendance but eventually refused, often creating obstacles in the process.

PM Modi's visit to Science City in Ahmedabad included an inauguration of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit and a tour of a robot exhibition. Accompanied by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the event welcomed industry associations, trade and commerce luminaries, aspiring entrepreneurs, and students from higher education and technical colleges.

Furthermore, PM Modi is slated to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 5,206 crores in Chhota Udepur, Gujarat, which includes the provision of village Wi-Fi facilities across 22 districts, underscoring the government's commitment to connectivity and technological advancement.