Toxic foam has reappeared on the Yamuna River in Delhi despite government claims of significant progress and the launch of new rejuvenation projects worth approximately Rs 9,000 crore to clean the water body and improve urban infrastructure.

Toxic Foam Reappears on Yamuna River

Toxic foam was seen floating on the surface of the Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj in Delhi on Saturday morning. Visuals from the area showed a layer of foam spread across the river's surface. Earlier on October 23, toxic foam was seen on the surface of the river at Kalindi Kunj as well, even as the Delhi government highlighted its ongoing efforts to rejuvenate and clean the river through projects worth around Rs 9,000 crore.

This sighting came a day after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the inauguration of projects worth approximately Rs 9,000 crore as a "joyful day" for residents, asserting that her government had made consistent progress towards the rejuvenation of the Yamuna over the past one and a half years.

Government Claims and Infrastructure Projects

Addressing the media on Thursday, Gupta said, "Today is a joyful day for the people of Delhi, as projects worth around Rs 9000 crores have been inaugurated today. We can say that the way the government has started work for the rejuvenation of the River Yamuna, in one and a half years of tenure, we have continuously moved forward strongly in that direction." Emphasising her government's commitment to cleaning the river, she added, "In just a few years, the Yamuna should be clean, flowing uninterrupted; we should be able to give this gift to the residents of Delhi; we stand by our resolve, and we are working day and night to fulfil it."

The Chief Minister said the latest investment followed projects worth another Rs 9,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore initiated last year. She said the funds were being directed towards improving Delhi's infrastructure, with a primary focus on the Yamuna's rejuvenation.

Union Government's Involvement

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 43 Delhi Jal Board (DJB) projects worth Rs 8,941 crore, aimed at cleaning the Yamuna and improving the city's drinking water infrastructure. Shah described the projects as the backbone of the river's rejuvenation efforts and said the initiatives covered wastewater treatment and drinking water-related infrastructure.

"Today, I am here among you in Dwarka for the inauguration and groundbreaking ceremonies of significant projects worth ₹9,000 crore, aimed at the purification of the Yamuna. These projects serve as the backbone for the cleaning of the Yamuna," Shah said. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had convened a meeting with the Delhi government and the Ministry of Home Affairs within the first month of the formation of the government to outline a vision for cleaning the river.

Shah further claimed that more than 40 per cent of the journey towards the goal had been covered in a short period, crediting the efforts of Rekha Gupta and Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma. The sighting of toxic foam at Kalindi Kunj comes amid the government's stated commitment to cleaning the Yamuna and upgrading wastewater treatment and drinking water infrastructure in the national capital.