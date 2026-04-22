A year after the Pahalgam terror attack, tourists in Srinagar express feeling safe and welcome. Visitors from Gujarat and Ahmedabad praise the peaceful atmosphere and local hospitality, saying there is no fear and encouraging others to visit Kashmir.

Tourists visiting Srinagar have shared their experience, saying that the region now feels safe and welcoming, with normalcy returning to the Valley nearly one year after the Pahalgam terror attack.

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Speaking to ANI, visitors from different parts of the country shared their experiences of travelling in Kashmir, saying they felt secure during their stay and appreciated the overall atmosphere in the Valley.

A tourist from Gujarat, Sureshbhai Patel, who travelled from Gandhinagar, said the atmosphere in Kashmir felt reassuring during his visit. He said, "I have come from Gandhinagar (Gujarat). The atmosphere here felt great. It felt like home. People should come here and enjoy." "It has been a year since the terrorist attack (in Pahalgam). But now the atmosphere here is not scary. We felt safe everywhere. People here are good and cooperative," he added.

Another visitor, Dr Piyush Panchal from Ahmedabad, also highlighted the peaceful conditions and hospitality of locals. "I have come here from Ahmedabad (Gujarat). The weather is so good here. Locals are good too. We do not feel any fear here; it feels good. People should come here for a visit," he said.

Remembering the Pahalgam Attack, One Year On

The statements come as Srinagar witnesses a steady flow of tourists, even as the region marks the first anniversary of the April 22, 2025, Baisaran terror attack in Pahalgam. Security forces remain deployed across key areas, ensuring tight vigil and providing a secure environment for visitors and residents alike. The increased tourist movement is being seen as a sign of a gradual return to normalcy in the Valley following last year's attack.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army reiterated its strong stance against terrorism, recalling the decisive military response under 'Operation Sindoor' and warning of assured retaliation for any acts against India.

On April 22, 2025, the nation was left shocked when terrorists struck the tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, entering a village and killing 26 civilians. Known as a tourist spot with scenic beauty, Pahalgam was rendered in blood as Pakistan-backed terrorists killed several innocent people.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the victims in the Pahalgam terror attack, reiterating India's firm resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms. In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and affirmed that the country remains united in grief and determined to dismantle "the heinous designs of terrorists." "Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss. As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed," the PM wrote.

Operation Sindoor: India's Decisive Response

As India mourned the loss, what followed was decisive action by the Indian armed forces in the form of Operation Sindoor. Indian armed forces struck terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

In the aftermath of the attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). According to official details, Indian armed forces destroyed nine major terror launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, and eliminated over 100 terrorists during the operation.

What followed were drone attacks and shelling by Pakistan, which led to a four-day conflict between the two neighbouring countries. India showed formidable defence and conducted retaliatory strikes, destroying Radar installations in Lahore and Radar facilities near Gurjanwala. (ANI)