1. SC Stays Certain Provisions of Waqf Act; 5-year Islam Practice Condition On Hold

The Supreme Court on Monday while refusing to stay the entire Waqf Amendment Act, stayed certain provisions of it, putting on hold the provision that mandated a person should be a practitioner of Islam for 5 years to create a Waqf. The top court has also said that no more than 3 non-muslim members should be present in the board, and only a total 4 non-muslim members are to be present.

The Supreme Court has said that the provision on limiting who can create a Waqf will be stayed till rules are framed on determining whether a person is a practitioner of Islam. The top court also stayed the provision of Waqf Act which empowered a Collector to determine whether a property declared as Waqf is a government property and pass orders.

2. Delhi BMW Crash: Police Arrest Accused Woman Driver in Fatal Dhaula Kuan Accident

Delhi Police arrested Gaganpreet, the accused woman driver in the tragic BMW car crash case near Dhaula Kuan on Ring Road. The accident, which occurred on Sunday, left one person dead and another injured after a BMW collided with a motorcycle. According to police reports, the deceased worked in the Ministry of Finance and lived in Hari Nagar. He was riding the motorcycle with his wife when the BMW hit them. Eyewitnesses confirmed that a woman was driving the BMW. After the collision, the woman and her husband took a taxi and rushed the injured couple to a hospital.

The Director at Nulife Hospital, GTB Nagar, Dr Shakuntala Kumar said a medico-legal case arrived around 2 PM om Sunday involving a car and motorcycle crash. A man (aged 50-57) was brought dead, while his injured wife was stable and later transferred to another hospital at her request. The BMW occupants, a woman and a man, received first aid; the woman was discharged stable, and the man referred for advanced care.

3. Bihar Police Job Aspirants Clash with Cops in Patna, Demand Vacancy Notification Before Elections

A large group of students and job aspirants clashed with police on Monday at Dak Bunglow Chauraha, Patna. They were protesting to demand that the Bihar government announce vacancies for police inspectors, constables, and other government jobs. The aspirants have not seen any new recruitment notifications for over two years, causing frustration and uncertainty about their future.

The protest was organized by students and job seekers under the campaign called 'Mukhyamantri Awas Gherao'. The protestors marched through the streets of Patna with placards and slogans, urging the government to release the official notification and exam dates for Bihar Police recruitment before the upcoming state assembly elections.

4. Sanjay Raut Claims 'Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Gambling in India-Pak Asia Cup Match, Handshake Refusal Farce'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed that around Rs 1.5 lakh crore was gambled on the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match played on Sunday. He said that Rs 25,000 crore of this amount went to Pakistan. Raut told reporters that the Pakistan Cricket Board received Rs 1,000 crore from this match. He warned that this money could be used against India in the future. He asked why the government and the BCCI did not stop or act against this large-scale gambling.

India won the match by seven wickets, but the game ended on a bitter note. The Indian players refused to shake hands with the Pakistan team after the match. Sanjay Raut said this was not a sudden decision. He called the handshake refusal a 'farce' and said it was planned in advance. According to him, an important member of the Indian team's support staff and the BCCI agreed to this action.

On September 11, Sanjay Raut condemned the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match, calling it 'shameless' and 'treason'. He highlighted ongoing anger over the Pahalgam attack, criticized BJP, VHP, RSS, and Bajrang Dal, and launched the ‘Sindoor Raksha Abhiyan’ protest campaign involving women on the streets.

5. Top Maoist Commander With 1 Crore Bounty, 2 Others Neutralised In Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

Atleast 3 Naxalites, carrying a combined bounty of Rs 1.35 crore, were neutralised in the Pati Piri forest of Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan informed on Monday. According to the Hazaribagh SP, Sahdev Soren (alias) Parvesh, a member of the Central Committee, carried a reward of Rs 1 crore. Another neutralised member, Raghunath Hembram, was a member of the Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee and carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh. Meanwhile Birsen Ganjhu (alias Ramkhelavan), member of the regional committee carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh.

The police have also recovered multiple weapons including an AK-47 from the spot. The encounter is currently ongoing, with security forces searching for any other Naxalites.

6. Zupee Enters eSports, Aims to Build Safe & Proudly Indian Ecosystem

Zupee, India's leading online gaming and entertainment company, has announced its formal entry into the eSports sector. With over 200 million registered users and the recent launch of Zupee Studio, the company aims to democratize competitive gaming in India by reimagining traditional Indian games such as Ludo, Carrom, and Chess into global eSports formats.

Making the announcement at PlayCom 2025, Founder & CEO Dilsher Singh of Zupee, Dilsher Singh Malhi highlighted the opportunity for India to take a leadership role in the rapidly growing global eSports industry, which is projected to cross 700 million viewers this year with prize pools exceeding $70 million. He said India's 750 million internet users and rich gaming heritage give it the fundamentals to build a thriving and inclusive eSports ecosystem, further strengthened by the Online Gaming Act 2025, which recognized eSports as a competitive sport.

7. India's Job Market Brightens! Women and Rural Workers at Forefront as Unemployment Falls to 5.1% in August

India’s overall unemployment rate dropped to 5.1 per cent in August 2025, marking the second consecutive month of decline, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday. The rate had fallen from 5.6 per cent in June to 5.2 per cent in July, before reaching 5.1 per cent in August, signaling steady improvement in the country’s job market.

Unemployment among men aged 15 years and above declined to 5.0% in August, the lowest since April 2025. Urban male unemployment fell from 6.6% in July to 5.9% in August, while rural male unemployment decreased to 4.5%. The rural unemployment rate showed a steady decline over three months, dropping from 5.1% in May to 4.3% in August. Overall, combining rural and urban areas, the unemployment rate stood at 5.1%.

8. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar Preaches ‘Grace’ to India amid No Handshake with Pakistan

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar expressed his disappointment over Team India’s refusal to shake hands with the arch-rivals’ players after a commanding seven-wicket win in the Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14. This was the first face-off between the two sides since the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year.

The Men in Blue almost sealed their spot in the Super 4 stage with their second successive win of the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup. With a target of 128, Team India chased it down in 15.5 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav playing an unbeaten captain’s knock of 47 off 37 balls. Opener Abhishek Sharma unleashed his firepower at the top and scored a quickfire 31 off 13 balls, while Tilak Varma contributed vitally with an innings of 31 off 31 balls.

Akhtar was disheartened by the Men in Blue’s refusal to shake hands with Pakistan players, while lauding them for their performance. He urged India not to make cricket a political match, but rather to show some grace. "I'm speechless. It is disheartening to see, and I don't know what to say. Hats off to India. Just don't make things political,” a former Pakistan pacer said on the ‘Game On Hai’ Show.

9. Hera Pheri 3 Actor Paresh Rawal Denies Rift with Priyadarshan

Social media is abuzz with speculation about the feud impacting Paresh Rawal's relationship with 'Hera Pheri 3' director Priyadarshan. Babu Bhaiya has now addressed the issue. In a recent interview with News18, Paresh Rawal shared an update on 'Hera Pheri 3'. He said, “Work on it is currently in progress. We will start shooting the film next year in February-March.”

When asked about the impact of his decision to leave and then return to the film on his relationship with Priyadarshan, Paresh said, "A lot has happened, but it hasn't changed my relationship with Priyadarshan. Our relationship is not so fragile that it would deteriorate because of all these things.

10. 'Two Much' with Kajol and Twinkle Trailer Out: Celeb Secrets, Laughter and Real Talk Await

The highly awaited trailer of Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's first-ever talk show together, titled 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle', was finally released, offering a glimpse into the lives of the Bollywood celebrities. The trailer offers an exclusive, unmissable peek into the world, minds, and hearts of Bollywood's renowned celebrities, laced with their brimming inside jokes, cherished memories, career-defining milestones and other conversation topics, which could be a delight for the audience.

As per the trailer, the guest list is set to feature Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Janhvi Kapoor and many other celebrities.