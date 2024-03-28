Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'To bully others is vintage Congress culture': PM Modi on lawyers' letter to CJI

    PM Modi said that the tactics of browbeating and bullying are reminiscent of the Congress's historical approach. He recalled an era when the Congress advocated for a "committed judiciary," emphasizing their pursuit of allegiance from others while sidestepping commitments to the nation.

    To bully others is vintage Congress culture': PM Modi on lawyers' letter to CJI AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 6:47 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (March 28) slammed the Congress party after hundred of lawyers wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, alleging that a "vested interest group" is trying to put pressure on the judiciary and defame courts.

    Taking to X, PM Modi criticized what he termed as "vintage Congress behavior" characterized by attempts to intimidate and coerce others. He referenced a letter addressed to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) by eminent lawyers including Harish Salve, Manan Kumar Mishra, and Chetan Mittal, highlighting concerns about efforts to undermine the judiciary's integrity.

    Bollywood actor Govinda joins Eknath Shinde's Sena, likely to contest from Mumbai North West

    PM Modi said that the tactics of browbeating and bullying are reminiscent of the Congress's historical approach. He recalled an era when the Congress advocated for a "committed judiciary," emphasizing their pursuit of allegiance from others while sidestepping commitments to the nation.

    PM Modi also highlighted the rejection of such tactics by 1.4 billion Indians, as he shared a post on X featuring the lawyers' letter to the CJI.

    Liquor scare at Delhi court: Man detained for bringing alcohol during Arvind Kejriwal's hearing

    Titled 'Judiciary Under Threat - Safeguarding Judiciary From Political and Professional Pressure,' the letter delineated the endeavors of a "vested interest group" aiming to exert pressure on the Indian judiciary.

    Over 600 lawyers voiced their concerns, alleging attempts to manipulate and tarnish the reputation of the judiciary, particularly in cases involving political corruption.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 6:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Man kills self after poisoning two daughters in Kozhikode anr

    Kerala: Man kills self after poisoning two daughters in Kozhikode

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Bollywood actor Govinda joins Eknath Shinde's Sena, likely to contest from Mumbai North West AJR

    Bollywood actor Govinda joins Eknath Shinde's Sena, likely to contest from Mumbai North West

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: INC's DK Suresh files nomination, declares assets worth Rs 1064 crore in real estate vkp

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: INC's DK Suresh files nomination, declares assets worth Rs 1064 crore in real estate

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India's richest woman Savitri Jindal joins BJP after quitting Congress anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India's richest woman Savitri Jindal joins BJP after quitting Congress

    Liquor scare at Delhi court: Man detained for bringing alcohol during Arvind Kejriwal's hearing AJR

    Liquor scare at Delhi court: Man detained for bringing alcohol during Arvind Kejriwal's hearing

    Recent Stories

    Aaron Finch defends Virat Kohli against T20 criticism ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup osf

    Aaron Finch defends Virat Kohli against T20 criticism ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup

    China sends 1,500 tonnes water from Tibet to help Maldives in Climate crisis, bonhomie gets deeper avv

    China sends 1,500 tonnes of water from Tibet to help Maldives in Climate crisis, bonhomie gets deeper

    cricket Pakistani Cricketer Junaid Khan ridicules IPL amidst run-fest in SRH and MI encounter osf

    Pakistani Cricketer Junaid Khan ridicules IPL amidst run-fest in SRH and MI encounter

    Kerala: Man kills self after poisoning two daughters in Kozhikode anr

    Kerala: Man kills self after poisoning two daughters in Kozhikode

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Bollywood actor Govinda joins Eknath Shinde's Sena, likely to contest from Mumbai North West AJR

    Bollywood actor Govinda joins Eknath Shinde's Sena, likely to contest from Mumbai North West

    Recent Videos

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon