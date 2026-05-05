AICC grants TNCC autonomy to decide on alliances in Tamil Nadu. The state unit's Political Affairs Committee will meet to discuss a potential tie-up with TVK, which won 108 seats and needs partners to form the government in the state.

TNCC to Decide on Alliance Amid New Political Equation

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has granted the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) the autonomy to take the final decision regarding any potential alliances in the state.

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Speaking to ANI on TVK alliance, the Tamil Nadu AICC in-charge Girish Chodankar explained that the TNCC's Political Affairs Committee would convene tomorrow to discuss the issue. Chodankar emphasised that while the state unit has been entrusted with the decision-making, it would still operate within the guidelines provided by the AICC. "So, they have given a rider; they have guided us. On these guidelines, the TNCC Political Affairs Committee will meet tomorrow. We will discuss it and make a decision. And accordingly, we will inform our decision to the high command and we will proceed on that," he said.

When questioned about the possibility of an alliance with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Chodankar reiterated that any decision made by the TNCC regarding the alliance would require approval from the AICC. "Whatever decision the TNCC takes, it should be approved by the AICC," he stated.

TVK's Stunning Debut, Seeks Partners to Form Govt

This comes after TVK made a stunning debut in Tamil Nadu and won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly on Monday. TVK is short of the majority mark and will need the support of other parties to form the government.

Addressing the broader context of Tamil Nadu's political landscape, Chodankar acknowledged the complexities of alliance dynamics. "The DMK is your old friend. But in such a situation, you will have to come up with the number you want to give to the government. So, is there any option to support from outside and move this thing forward?" he was asked.

Chodankar deferred further clarification to the Political Affairs Committee meeting, saying, "Tomorrow, after the Political Affairs meeting, we will brief you on what exactly our decision is."

In response to why the state unit was given more decision-making power this time, Chodankar explained, "Local conditions are different. Local sentiments are different. So, the party wants us to meet the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee or the Political Affairs Committee, discuss this and take a decision."

Meanwhile, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has sought time from Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar to meet him as part of the process for government formation, party sources said on Tuesday.

TVK made a spectacular debut in the assembly polls, winning 108 seats and emerging as the single largest party. It is 10 short of the majority mark in the 234-member state assembly.

TVK sources said the party is in the process of having discussions with political party leaders for the requisite support to attain majority support for government formation.

Congress, which is part of the DMK-led alliance, has won five seats.

In a setback to DMK, Chief Minister MK Stalin lost his stronghold of Kolathur to VS Babu of TVK. Babu won by 8,795 votes. It also signals Tamil Nadu politics making a shift away from alliances led by DMK and AIADMK, which have alternately ruled the state for several decades.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)