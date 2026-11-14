TNCC President Manickam Tagore has slammed Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar for pushing the Mekedatu dam project, labeling it illegal and harmful to farmers, while urging the Centre to halt the plan in accordance with riparian rights.

TNCC Chief Slams Karnataka CM Statement on Mekedatu Dam Project

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 14 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President Manickam Tagore on Saturday strongly condemned Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's recent assertion that no one can stop the construction of the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery River. He asserted that the construction of the dam is not only illegal but will also severely affect the lives of farmers.

In a post on X, Tagore criticised Shivakumar for making the remarks during an event in Mysuru in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the stance violates both Supreme Court directives and the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.

He added that the statement goes against the principle of federalism and aims to destroy farmers' livelihood in Tamil Nadu. "The Karnataka Chief Minister continues to adopt a stubborn stance, blatantly violating the Supreme Court ruling and the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's final award. This statement, which goes against the principle of federalism and seeks to destroy the livelihoods of Tamil Nadu's farmers, is utterly unacceptable," he noted.

Further, he urged the central government not to approve the Mekedatu dam without complete consultation and consent of the lower-riparian states, such as Tamil Nadu itself. He emphasised that the Tamil Nadu government will never allow this project in the State.

He stressed that the Centre is responsible for preventing Karnataka from constructing the Mekedatu dam. The remarks came after Shivakumar sought the Centre's assistance in securing the necessary clearances for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project.