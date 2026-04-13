DMK's Dindigul candidate IP Senthil Kumar reaffirmed Tamil Nadu's commitment to the two-language policy, rejecting any imposition of a three-language formula. He expressed confidence in winning due to CM's schemes and criticised his AIADMK rival.

DMK Rejects Three-Language Formula

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate from Dindigul constituency IP Senthil Kumar on Sunday reaffirmed the state's firm stance on the two-language policy, asserting that Tamil Nadu will continue to resist the imposition of a three-language formula on students. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "For Tamil Nadu, the two-language policy alone is appropriate. The three-language policy is not suitable for the state. It is being imposed on Tamil Nadu students, but the state will not accept it."

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Confident of Win in Dindigul, Slams AIADMK Rival

Kumar also launched a sharp attack on the opposition, asserting that the ground reality in the Dindigul constituency heavily favours the ruling party due to the successful implementation of the Chief Minister's welfare schemes. "I have accepted the decision taken by the leadership and am contesting in Dindigul. The ground situation is favourable, and the Chief Minister's schemes have reached the people. There is a good response from the public. Former AIADMK minister and senior leader Dindigul Srinivasan has not done anything for the people of Dindigul so far. Since he has nothing to claim while seeking votes, he is making personal criticisms against me. However, the people are aware of everything," said Kumar.

DMK on NDA's Future and Vijay's Film Controversy

The DMK candidate further asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has no future in Tamil Nadu and defended the controversy surrounding the online release of Vijay's film Jananayagam, stating that responsibility lies with the film's production side. "There is no place for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu. The Dravidian Model 2.0 will continue in the state. I have no opinion about the film Jananayagam starring Vijay. How could we have released that film online? All rights to the film remain with their side. When that is the case, how can we be responsible for releasing it online? It is Vijay's side that released the film online. All this is a form of politics; this is a political drama," Kumar stated.

'Vijay Will Dent AIADMK Vote Bank'

Kumar criticised Edappadi K Palaniswami for making defamatory remarks and suggested that Vijay's presence could shift AIADMK's voter base while affecting all parties in certain constituencies. He said, "Edappadi K. Palaniswami is making defamatory remarks against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leadership and is behaving like a fourth-tier leader. Vijay is likely to significantly dent the vote bank of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. He is attempting to pull the AIADMK's voter base towards his side, especially as the party appears to be in a weakened position. However, in certain constituencies, his presence may impact all parties. We are aware of these dynamics and are working accordingly on the ground."

Tamil Nadu polls are scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)