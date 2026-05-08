IUML President KM Kader Mohideen said Vijay's TVK has sought their support for a post-poll alliance in Tamil Nadu. The IUML, a DMK ally, will await MK Stalin's decision. TVK, with 112 seats, is short of the 118 majority mark.

TVK Approaches IUML for Alliance

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) President, KM Kader Mohideen, on Thursday claimed that TVK has approached them for the post-poll alliance to touch the majority mark of 118 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, but they have not decided yet. IUML is a party of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, and party chief Mohideen said that they will accept the decision made by the outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin. In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, IUML won two seats. While speaking to ANI, Mohideen said, "TVK people came to us. We have not decided on this matter. The decision should be made by Stalin. Whatever he decides, it is acceptable to us. We are asking him to make a decision and then announce to us."

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Constitutional Stalemate in Tamil Nadu

Following the election results, Tamil Nadu is gripped by a constitutional stalemate that pits a cinematic superstar's political debut against the traditional gatekeepers of power. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday invited TVK's Vijay to Lok Bhavan, and explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established.

Governor Seeks Clarity on Numbers

TVK won 108 seats in the Assembly elections, while Congress won five, taking the tally of the newly brewing alliance to 112. The TVK-led potential coalition still falls five short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly. According to sources, the Governor sought clarity on the "magic number" required for government formation and asked Vijay to furnish details of legislators backing TVK's claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

As Congress is now firm in TVK's corner, Arlekar's not callling Vijay to form the government has drawn fiery remarks and allegations from its leaders. Many have alleged that Arlekar is acting on the BJP's whims to stall the due procedure and undermine the Constitution.

TVK Reaches Out to Other Parties

TVK Joint General Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, accompanied by party leaders, met with the Communist Party of India leaders at the CPI office in Chennai on Thursday, to garner the support for making goverment in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking with the media, Nirmal Kumar said that the VCK and CPI will both hold internal meetings over extending support to TVK and will provide the answer afterwards. Both CPI and VCK won two seats each in the elections. (ANI)