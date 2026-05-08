AIADMK's M Thambidurai says his party will form the next government in Tamil Nadu despite the stalemate. AIADMK is the third-largest party, but crucial as Vijay's TVK, the single-largest party, is short of the majority mark of 118 seats.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 8 (ANI): As the stalemate in Tamil Nadu continues, AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP M Thambidurai on Friday said that the party is engaged in multiple discussions, expressing confidence that his party will come back to form the government in the state.

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Addressing reporters, Thambidurai said, "So many discussions are going on. I cannot say anything now. We hope good things will happen. My party, my leader will come back. There is a public sentiment that AIADMK has to come to power. That may happen in the due course of time with the grace of God."

Hung Assembly in Tamil Nadu

AIADMK has emerged as the third-largest party with 47 seats, significantly behind Vijay TVK (108 seats) and MK Stalin's DMK (57 seats). However, with no party crossing the majority mark, AIADMK's seats become crucial as all three parties attempt to gain power by forming alliances.

TVK Scrambles For Numbers

TVK has already stitched an alliance with Congress, adding five more seats to its tally. However, their alliance still lack five seats to touch the majority mark. Governor Arlekar on Thursday invited TVK's Vijay to Lok Bhavan, and explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established. According to sources, the Governor sought clarity on the "magic number" required for government formation and asked Vijay to furnish details of legislators backing TVK's claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu. Arlekar's not callling Vijay to form the government has drawn fiery remarks and allegations from its leaders.

Allies Hold Meetings to Decide on Support

TVK Joint General Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, accompanied by party leaders, met with the Communist Party of India leaders at the CPI office in Chennai on Thursday, to garner the support for making goverment in Tamil Nadu. Addressing mediapersons, Nirmal Kumar said that the VCK and CPI will both hold internal meetings over extending support to TVK and will provide the answer afterwards. Both CPI and VCK won two seats each in the 2026 Assebly elections.

Meanwhile, the executive committee meeting of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) began in Chennai this morning. VCK (Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi) is set to convene a meeting of its high-level committee this evening; VCK, formally part of the DMK alliance, won two seats in the state assembly elections.

Vijay's TVK emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member assembly. The majority mark to form the government is 118. (ANI)