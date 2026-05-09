Vijay's TVK has secured support from VCK's two MLAs, taking its coalition tally to 119, just past the majority mark of 118. The party, with allies Congress, CPI & CPI(M), is now set to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Saturday received the support of VCK's two MLAs and inched closer to forming a coalition government in Tamil Nadu. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) President Thol. Thirumavalavan gave official confirmation letter to Aadhav Arjuna, TVK General Secretary- Election Campaign Management, and extended the party's support to TVK to form a government in the state. VCK's unconditional support has paved the way for formation of TVK-led government in the state. TVK chief Vijay is expected to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar with all letters of support his party has received.

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TVK crosses majority mark

TVK, which won 108 seats in its spectacular debut in the assembly polls, has the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and VCK, taking total tally to 119. The majority mark in 234 member-House is 118. TVK chief Vijay has won from two seats and will resign from one seat, taking the effective strength of the party to 107 and of assembly to 233. After Vijay's resignation form one seat, TVK and its supporting parties will have 118 MLAs in the Tamil Nadu assembly.

Official confirmation of support

VCK chief Thirumavalavan wrote a letter to Tamil Nadu Governor stating that the party has extended support to the TVK. "This support is extended pursuant to the results of the General Assembly Elections held for the State of Tamil Nadu on 23rd April 2026, and is being conveyed in the interest of stable and democratic governance for the people of Tamil Nadu. I request Your Excellency to take on record my unconditional support," the letter said.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said TVK has reached the majority mark with help of supporting parties. "118 reached," he said in a post on X.

A historic milestone for Tamil Nadu politics

TVK emerged as the single largest party in the assembly elections with 108 seats but remained short of the majority mark. Vijay has met Tamil Nadu Governor but had not been invited to form government as he did not have "official numbers" for majority support. After he takes oath, Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967.