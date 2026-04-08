Ahead of TN polls, Udhayanidhi Stalin attacked EPS as a 'slave of Delhi' and accused the BJP-AIADMK of neglecting the state. EPS hit back, dismissing the repeated allegations and criticising DMK's governance, escalating the war of words.

Udhayanidhi Stalin Slams EPS, BJP

Ahead of the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister and Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni DMK candidate Udhayanidhi Stalin accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) of neglecting the state's development. Addressing an election rally in the Ayanavaram area, he asserted that the BJP has not done anything for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and "EPS is a slave of Delhi."

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"Support DMK candidate Karthik Mohan. He would transform Villivakkam into a high-tech constituency and remain accessible to the people at all times. DMK leaders engage with the public not only during elections but throughout the year...M. K. Stalin would return as Chief Minister again...BJP has not done anything for the welfare of Tamil Nadu...The Central government has not released any disaster fund for Tamil Nadu...EPS is a slave of Delhi..." Udhayanidhi said.

Alleges Betrayal with Sasikala Photo

During the campaign, Udhayanidhi displayed a photograph showing AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) at the feet of VK Sasikala, a close aide of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. He alleged, "EPS had betrayed key leaders including V. K. Sasikala, T. T. V. Dhinakaran, and O. Panneerselvam, despite their earlier association. He is now holding the legs of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

EPS Hits Back at DMK

Meanwhile, campaigning in Chennai, EPS countered DMK's attacks, criticising their record and dismissing repeated allegations. He said, "The central government and Union Ministers have already clarified that delimitation will not harm Tamil Nadu. Then why keep repeating it? He has nothing else to say about us. That's why he keeps talking about parliamentary delimitation...What has he brought to the T. Nagar constituency? Has he implemented anything significant? If there is any 'major scheme' as he says, it is the flourishing of cannabis (ganja) sales. That alone is running successfully. No new schemes have benefited Chennai people under this government, especially not T. Nagar.

Dismisses 'Slave' Jibe as 'Worn-out Record'

"He calls me 'slave Palaniswami.' How many times will you repeat the same worn-out record? I have already answered that repeatedly. You can only understand something if there is substance. What is the use of speaking to someone who has nothing? All that remains is a hoarse throat from shouting..." he added.

DMK Chief Rallies Support

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin also addressed a public meeting in Tiruvannamalai, underlining the party's governance achievements ahead of the state elections.

Election Landscape and Schedule

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.

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