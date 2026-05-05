TVK Chief Vijay thanked PM Modi after his party's stunning debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, winning 108 seats. Stating that people's well-being is the only goal, he sought the Union government's support for the state's progress.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Chief Vijay on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the party's impressive performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections and asserted that "the well-being of people remains the party's only goal".

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Sharing an X post, Vijay thanked the Prime Minister for his greetings and said he looks forward to the Union Government's support in the endeavour.

This comes after TVK made a stunning debut in Tamil Nadu and won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly on Monday. TVK is short of the majority mark and will need the support of other parties to form the government.

"Thank you, Hon'ble @PMOIndia, for your greetings. The well-being of our people remains our only goal. Transcending politics, we shall focus on the State's progress and the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu. We look forward to the Union Government's support in this endeavour," the TVK chief wrote.

Thank you, Hon'ble @PMOIndia, for your greetings. The well-being of our people remains our only goal. Transcending politics, we shall focus on the State's progress and the welfare of people of Tamil Nadu. We look forward to the Union Government’s support in this endeavor. https://t.co/EO4h8qC0hF

— TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) May 5, 2026

PM Modi congratulates TVK on impressive performance

On the other hand, Prime Minister Modi had congratulated TVK for its strong electoral performance and praised the support the party received in the polls.

"Gratitude to the voters of Tamil Nadu who supported the NDA in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. We will always remain at the forefront in addressing people's issues and improving their lives. Congratulations to TVK on their impressive performance. The Centre will leave no stone unturned in furthering the progress of Tamil Nadu and the well-being of its people," PM Modi said in a post on X on Monday.

Vijay thanks LoP Rahul Gandhi for wishes

In a separate post, Vijay also thanked Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his call and good wishes.

"My sincere thanks to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for the call and kind wishes! We shall remain committed to excellence in public service and preserving the cultural ethos of our state, which requires collective cooperation. Beyond politics, we shall prioritise the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu," Vijay wrote.

My sincere thanks to the Honorable Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for the call and kind wishes! We shall remain committed to excellence in public service, and preserving the cultural ethos of our state which requires collective cooperation. Beyond politics, we shall… https://t.co/dohAfUSq0e

— TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) May 5, 2026

His comments come after Rahul Gandhi on Monday spoke to Vijay following the results of the 2026 Assembly elections across states and said the mandate reflected the rising voice of youth that will not be ignored.

TVK begins process for government formation

Earlier today, he arrived at his residence after chairing a meeting with the party's winning MLAs at the party office in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has sought time from Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar to meet him as part of the process for government formation, party sources said on Tuesday.

TVK made a spectacular debut in the assembly polls, winning 108 seats and emerging as the single largest party. It is 10 short of the majority mark in the 234-member state assembly.

TVK sources said the party is in the process of having discussions with political party leaders for the requisite support to attain majority support for government formation.

Congress, which is part of the DMK-led alliance, has won five seats.

In a setback to DMK, Chief Minister MK Stalin lost his stronghold of Kolathur to VS Babu of TVK. Babu won by 8,795 votes.

It also signals Tamil Nadu politics making a shift away from alliances led by DMK and AIADMK, which have alternately ruled the state for several decades.

(ANI).