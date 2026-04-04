TVK candidate Srinath filed his nomination for the Thoothukudi Assembly seat for the TN polls on April 23. The party is confident of victory, aiming for a three-way contest against the DMK-led SPA and AIADMK-led NDA alliances in the state.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate Srinath on Saturday filed his nomination for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections from the Thoothukudi Assembly constituency. The nomination was submitted in accordance with election procedures, in the presence of several key party functionaries and supporters.

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Many party leaders and cadres participated in the nomination filing event and expressed their strong support for Srinath. They also voiced confidence that he would secure victory in the upcoming election. Party members also highlighted the growing presence of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in the region and said they were committed to ensuring a strong performance in the constituency.

Thoothukudi to Witness Close Contest

With multiple candidates expected to contest from Thoothukudi, the seat is likely to witness a closely fought electoral battle, prompting all major political parties to intensify their campaign efforts in the region.

A Three-Way Contest on the Cards

The nomination comes as Tamil Nadu prepares for single-phase assembly elections on April 23, with the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the AIADMK-led NDA emerging as the main contenders, while Vijay's TVK aims to make it a three-way contest in several key constituencies.

Vijay's Candidacy and TVK's Promises

Vijay is contesting from two seats, Perambur and Trichy East, against DMK's incumbent MLAs RD Sekar and Inigo S Irudayaraj, respectively. The Perambur constituency used to be a CPI(M) bastion till 2016. RD Sekar has held the seat since winning the bypolls in 2019. TVK has promised "anti-drug protection zones" and a monthly assistance for students. Unveiling the manifesto, Vijay announced a monthly assistance of Rs 4,000 for graduates and Rs 2,000 for diploma holders.

Key Election Dates and Alliances

Tamil Nadu will hold elections in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The last date for filing nominations is April 6. Scrutiny will take place on April 7, and the final date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 9.

The main electoral contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and other parties. Looking to unseat the ruling alliance are the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.