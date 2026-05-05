Actor Vijay's TVK has emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, winning 108 seats. However, with no party crossing the 118-seat majority mark, the state is heading towards a historic hung assembly.

Polling for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly took place on April 23. In a historic first in Tamil Nadu, 85.12 per cent voter turnout was recorded. The counting of votes began on May 4. From the very start of counting, TVK candidates began leading in a large number of constituencies. Notably, they secured strong leads in districts such as Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Madurai. Meanwhile, candidates from the DMK and AIADMK alliances also led in various constituencies across the state.

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Within three to four hours of counting, trends were seen in all 234 constituencies. However, no party crossed the majority magic number mark of 118 seats required to form the government. TVK, however, crossed the 100-seat mark in leads and emerged as the single largest party.

Final Tally: TVK Emerges as Single Largest Party

As counting concluded and results were declared, TVK, contesting independently in all 234 constituencies, won 108 seats. The DMK alliance secured 73 seats, while the AIADMK alliance won 53 seats. The DMK itself, including its candidates and allies who contested under the Rising Sun symbol, won around 62 seats, making it the second-largest party.

TVK president and actor Vijay contested in two constituencies and won both. He is expected to resign in Trichy and continue as MLA from Chennai Perambur assembly constituency.

Performance of Major Alliances

DMK Alliance

In the DMK alliance, Congress contested in 28 constituencies and managed to win only five. Tamil Nadu Congress president Selvaperunthagai suffered a heavy defeat, finishing third in Sriperumbudur.

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), which contested 10 seats, won only in Virudhachalam, where its general secretary, Premalatha, emerged victorious. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) contested eight seats but won only in Kattumannarkoil and Tindivanam. Left parties contested five seats each and won two seats each. Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), which contested four seats, won two, while the Indian Union Muslim League won 2 seats, and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi won one.

AIADMK Alliance and Other Parties

In the AIADMK alliance, the AIADMK itself won the highest number with 47 seats, followed by the PMK with four seats. BJP contested 27 constituencies and won only in the Udhagamandalam assembly constituency. The AMMK won in the Mannargudi assembly constituency. PMK president Anbumani's wife, Sowmiya Anbumani, secured victory in Dharmapuri. The TMC, which contested five seats under the lotus symbol, failed to win even one.

Historic Hung Assembly and Path to Government Formation

Since Independence, in every Assembly election, either the Congress, DMK, or AIADMK has secured a clear majority and formed the government independently. For the first time in Tamil Nadu's history, no party has reached the majority mark of 118 seats.

For TVK to form the government, it will require the support of at least 10 more MLAs. With no independent MLAs in the state, TVK can form the government only if parties from either the DMK or AIADMK alliances extend their support.