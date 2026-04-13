BJP's Mylapore candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan attacked the ruling DMK, saying the party "cannot claim development" and has "always lied" to people. She alleged widespread corruption and expressed confidence in the NDA winning over 200 seats.

Tamilisai attacks DMK over 'lies', corruption

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mylapore constituency, Tamilisai Soundararajan, on Monday launched a frontal attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), saying that the party "cannot claim development at all" and has "always lied" to people.

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Ahead of the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, she accused the ruling party of failing to deliver on development promises and alleged widespread corruption. Speaking to ANI, she said, "They always lie. You can go and ask people. When did the MLA come here in the last 5 years, and what al problems were solved? It is not only Mylapore. It is there in all constituencies. So, DMK cannot claim development at all. There are corruption charges against more than 11 ministers...Everything should be curtailed and NDA should come to power. In Mylapore, there should be a change of MLA. I will be a sister of Mylapore."

'Governance deficits across Tamil Nadu'

Soundararajan further asserted that governance deficits were not limited to Mylapore but extended across Tamil Nadu constituencies, reinforcing her party's pitch for a political change in the state. She expressed confidence of more than 200 seats in Tamil Nadu in the National Democratic Alliance's prospects in the state.

Mylapore Campaign Promises

During her door-to-door campaign in Chennai, Soundararajan said she had taken note of public grievances related to civic infrastructure and promised corrective action if elected.

Soundararajan added, "Basic amenities are lacking in the centre of Chennai. You cannot imagine that there is such backwardness in the constituency... I have noted all the problems which they have faced and they will be rectified...We are expecting more than 200 seats in Tamil Nadu..."

On Women's Reservation Bill

In response to Congress MP Manickam Tagore's remarks on the Women's Reservation Bill, she criticised the opposition leader, calling his comments unacceptable. Congress MP Manickam Tagore questioned the Centre's timeline for implementing the Women's Reservation Bill and alleged that the process is being altered for political reasons. She said, "If they say it is rush, after 75 years (of independence), what can they say? I strongly condemn this."

Confident of Victory

Earlier on April 10, she kick-started her campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 by offering prayers at a temple in the constituency.

Speaking to ANI, Soundararajan expressed confidence over the party's prospects, stating that the campaign is receiving a positive response from the public."It (campaigning) is going on very well. We are very happy. People are more receptive. Lotus will definitely bloom in Mylapore," she said.

The Electoral Contest

BJP Mylapore candidate's remarks come amid intensified campaigning in Tamil Nadu, which will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main contest is the elections is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which may turn the contest into a three-way fight.