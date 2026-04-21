AIADMK's Edappadi K. Palaniswami unveiled 10 poll promises on the final campaign day. Highlights include a Rs 10,000 two-wheeler subsidy, 24/7 'War Rooms' for women's safety, and increased subsidies for small and micro enterprises.

Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday unveiled 10 additional poll promises on the final day of the election campaign.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

AIADMK's Key Poll Promises

In a major poll outreach, the AIADMK leader promised a Rs. 10,000 subsidy to 10 lakh working youth for the purchase of two-wheelers under the "Amma Two-Wheeler Scheme."

Furthermore, the promises outline the establishment of 24/7 "War Rooms" across all district headquarters to monitor and prevent crimes against women in the state.

Additionally, the party promised to issue licenses within 30 days to youth and young women who apply to start small and micro enterprises through a Single Window System, and the subsidy provided will be increased from 25% to 35% under this scheme.

To preserve local traditions, a government order will be issued to ensure the continued conduct of the "Athukattu" festival in Krishnagiri, Shoolagiri, Hosur, Denkanikottai, and Thali.

Focusing on labour welfare, the party pledged compensation of ₹25 lakh for families of registered construction workers who die due to accidental fatalities at work, and ₹20 lakh for families of palm tree workers in similar fatalities.

The AIADMK also committed to reducing government cable TV fees by 50%.

For the livelihood of women in Cuddalore and Villupuram districts, small-scale manual cashew shelling tools will be provided free of cost.

Furthermore, the leader assured that steps would be taken to fix a minimum support price for mangoes to safeguard the welfare of mango farmers.

The AIADMK leader also promised to provide small-scale manual cashew shelling tools free of cost to women of Cuddalore and Villupuram districts.

To assist students in competitive examinations preparation and securing employment opportunities following their college education, the party pledged to establish a specialised counselling system at the taluk level.

Election Nears Final Phase

These promises were unveiled on the final day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu.

The state is set to go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The main electoral contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK is attempting to turn the state elections into a three-way contest.