DMK's KN Nehru held a massive roadshow in Trichy West for the TN Assembly polls. While he campaigned with allies, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, campaigning elsewhere, accused the BJP of trying to create religious conflict and taking undue credit for schemes.

Tamil Nadu State Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Principal Secretary KN Nehru on Sunday held a massive roadshow and door-to-door outreach as part of his election campaign in the Trichy West Assembly constituency.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Travelling in an open vehicle through key localities, Nehru conducted a street-by-street campaign, appealing to voters to back the DMK's Rising Sun symbol in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The roadshow witnessed participation from alliance partners, including the Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), reflecting the strength of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the region.

Party workers and volunteers also carried out extensive door-to-door canvassing, engaging directly with residents and highlighting the DMK government's welfare measures and development initiatives.

Trichy West Contest Heats Up

The Trichy West constituency is expected to witness a keen contest, with the DMK-led alliance taking on rivals from the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), making its electoral debut, is also in the fray, adding a new dimension to the contest.

Kanimozhi Slams BJP Over 'Religious Conflict'

Meanwhile, senior DMK leader and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, while campaigning in other parts of the state, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to create "religious conflict" in Tamil Nadu. She urged voters to reject such politics, stating that peace and communal harmony must be preserved.

Accuses Centre of Taking Undue Credit

Kanimozhi also alleged that the BJP was taking undue credit for centrally sponsored schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin, claiming that the Tamil Nadu government contributes a larger share of funding. She highlighted various state-led welfare and infrastructure initiatives, including drinking water projects, housing support, and educational improvements.

Tamil Nadu Election Schedule

Tamil Nadu Assembly election is scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 23, with vote counting scheduled for May 4.