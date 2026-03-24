The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance has finalized seat-sharing for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. The VCK will contest 8 seats, the CPI(M) will contest 5 seats, and the Congress has been allotted 28 seats as part of the front.

DMK-led Alliance Finalises Seat-Sharing

The DMK and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi on Tuesday announced their seat sharing arrangement for the Tamil Nadu Assemblu Elections. The decision came after a meeting between M. K. Stalin, President of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Thol. Thirumavalavan, leader of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi. During the discussions on seat-sharing arrangements, it was decided that VCK which is part of the Secular Progressive Alliance, will contest a total of eight Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Of these, six constituencies will be reserved, and two will be general constituencies.

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Meanwhile, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) also finalised the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. CPI(M), a constituent of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, will contest in five seats. "In a discussion held regarding seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming 2026 Legislative Assembly general election--between the President of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Chief Minister MK Stalin, and the Secretary of the Tamil Nadu State Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], P Shanmugam--it was decided that the Communist Party of India (Marxist), a constituent of the Secular Progressive Alliance, will contest in 5 (five) Legislative Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu," a press note from the parties read.

The Congress will contest 28 seats as part of the DMK-led front.

Further, the Thol. Thirumavalavan led VCK adopted a resolution that the 'Secular Progressive Alliance' led by the DMK, in which the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi is a partner, must defeat the right-wing backward forces and the communal forces that indirectly support them, and achieve a great victory in more than 200 seats.

NDA Seat Allocation

Earlier, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) finalised its seat-sharing arrangement in Tamil Nadu for the 234-member legislative assembly elections. Under the agreement, the alliance led by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will contest 178 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party has been allotted 27 seats, followed by the Pattali Makkal Katchi with 18 seats, and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam with 11 seats.

Election Schedule and Key Contestants

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10.

The polls will be a contest between the ruling DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK and BJP-led NDA in the state. Actor-turned-politician Vijay has also thrown a hat in the ring by launching Tamilaga Vetteri Kazhagam. (ANI)