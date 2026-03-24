DMK and CPI(M) have finalised their seat-sharing deal for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with the latter getting 5 seats. Congress will contest 28 seats. The opposition AIADMK-led NDA has also finalised its seat-sharing pact.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday finalised the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. CPI(M), a constituent of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, will contest in five seats.

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"In a discussion held today (March 23, 2026) regarding seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming 2026 Legislative Assembly general election--between the President of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Chief Minister MK Stalin, and the Secretary of the Tamil Nadu State Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], P Shanmugam--it was decided that the Communist Party of India (Marxist), a constituent of the Secular Progressive Alliance, will contest in 5 (five) Legislative Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu," a press note from the parties read.

Congress will contest 28 seats as part of the DMK-led front.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), led by President Thol Thirumavalavan, also held a meeting with their alliance partner DMK at a private hotel in Chennai to discuss the seat-sharing formula.

NDA Seat-Sharing Arrangement

The opposition National Democratic Alliance (NDA) also finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly. Under the agreement, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will contest 178 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 27 followed by the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) 18 and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam 11 seats.

Election Schedule and Contenders

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the assembly ends on May 10.

Apart from the ruling DMK-led alliance and the NDA, actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is also in the fray.