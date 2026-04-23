Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, his daughter Senthamarai, and other family members cast their votes in Chennai. Stalin expressed confidence in winning. The state recorded a voter turnout of 37.57 per cent by 11 am for the 234 Assembly constituencies.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's daughter Senthamarai Stalin and son-in-law Sabarisan cast their votes at a polling station in Chennai on Thursday during the Assembly elections. The family members arrived at the polling booth and exercised their democratic right as voting progressed across the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier in the day, CM Stalin said that Tamil Nadu will win as he exercised his right to vote at the polling station in Chennai, urging people to do the same. "Just like I exercised my right, everyone must fulfil their democratic duty, it is important...Tamil Nadu will win," he said.

Along with CM, his wife Durga Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and other family members cast a vote at a polling station in Chennai on Thursday. Udhayanidhi Stalin's wife Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi said, "Just come out and vote. I have been doing this for the last 25 years. My son is voting for the first time."

As CM Stalin seeks to return to power, MK Stalin is contesting at his bastion Kolathur Assembly constituency. Additionally, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate from Tirupathur Assembly constituency, A Nallathambi, casts his vote in Tirupathur.

High Voter Turnout Recorded

Meanwhile, the state of Tamil Nadu is seeing a mega voter turnout even during the first few hours of voting. The voter turnout in Tamil Nadu was recorded at 37.57 per cent at 11 am on Thursday, according to the Election Commission of India.

In Tamil Nadu, the highest turnout of 42.45 per cent was in Tiruppur district, followed by Namakkal at 41.41 per cent, then Erode at 41.00 per cent. Chennai district registered a turnout of 35.47 per cent, Coimbatore at 38.62 per cent and Madurai at 36.22 per cent. The lowest voter turnout was recorded in the Nilgiris at 32.62 per cent.

Election Overview and Key Contestants

Polling for the Assembly elections began in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal (Phase 1) amid tight security on Thursday. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today in both states. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are being held in a single phase today, while West Bengal will witness two phases of polling in the Assembly elections 2026, with the second phase scheduled to take place on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Polling is being held for 234 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK, and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. With the DMK banking on its welfare record, the AIADMK-led NDA is fighting for a comeback. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)