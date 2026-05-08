BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan accepts the public mandate as Vijay's TVK, the single largest party, seeks support from Congress, VCK, and Left parties to form a government in Tamil Nadu and cross the 118-seat majority mark.

BJP Accepts Mandate Amid Stalemate

BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan on Friday accepted the public mandate in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and weighed in on the current stalemate as TVK's Vijay attempts to form an alliance with smaller parties to gain a majority.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking with ANI, Vanathi Srinivasan said, "As far as the results are concerned, already our leaders have expressed that we respect the mandate of the people," she said. "TVK has come as the single largest party. I think it is the first time it has happened in Tamil Nadu. Otherwise, normally, people give a clear mandate. Even though we are experiencing such a situation for the first time," she added.

Vijay's Hunt for Majority

BJP only secured one seat in the assembly elections and is not engaged with Vijay to form an alliance. Vijay's TVK has been working to garner support from other parties to form a government in Tamil Nadu since the verdict delivered a fractured mandate.

Congress has offered conditional support to the TVK's Vijay to form a government in Tamil Nadu and severed its ties with the DMK. Vijay's TVK has been working to garner support from other parties to form a government in Tamil Nadu since the verdict delivered a fractured mandate.

With the support of five Congress MLAs, the alliance stands at 113, still five short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan has said the party's high-level committee would meet in the evening to discuss the current political situation in Tamil Nadu, including an invitation from TVK seeking support for government formation. VCK's two seats will help Vijay reach closer to the majority mark.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) also held an executive meeting to discuss whether they would support Vijay. They both have two seats each.

If CPI (M), CPI and VCK come together, along with Congress, Vijay's TVK will cross the majority mark, forming the government in his first attempt. (ANI)