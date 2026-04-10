BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan kicked off her Mylapore campaign for the TN Assembly polls, stating 'Lotus will bloom'. She also criticised CM MK Stalin. Meanwhile, DMK, AIADMK, and AMMK leaders intensified their own campaign efforts.

BJP candidate from the Mylapore constituency, Tamilisai Soundararajan, on Friday kick-started her campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 by offering prayers at a temple in the constituency.

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Speaking to ANI, Soundararajan expressed confidence over the party's prospects, stating that the campaign is receiving a positive response from the public. "It (campaigning) is going on very well. We are very happy. People are more receptive. Lotus will definitely bloom in Mylapore," she said.

Reacting to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin reportedly asking AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami to drop C.N. Annadurai's name from the party, Soundararajan criticised the remarks. "How can he say that? This is the organisation which is functioning democratically... What is the problem? They are respecting Anna and Jayalalithaa," she added.

Multi-cornered Contest Looms

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 are expected to witness a multi-cornered contest, with major parties intensifying their campaign efforts across the state. Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

Key Alliances and New Entrants

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest.

DMK Leaders on Campaign Trail

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Chief MK Stalin on Friday travelled by the Chennai Metro from Chennai Central Metro Station to DMS Metro Station as part of his election campaign. He interacted with commuters and sought public support during the journey. Stalin, who is contesting from the Kolathur constituency, has been actively engaging with voters across the state, campaigning for his party.

Further, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also campaigned in the Triplicane Assembly constituency of Chennai.

AMMK Hits the Ground Running

AMMK candidate Rajasekaran intensified his door-to-door campaign in the Tennur area of Tiruchirappalli West constituency, with support from NDA allies BJP, AIADMK and PMK. (ANI)