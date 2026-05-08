Amid a hung assembly, Tamil Nadu Congress offered conditional support to Vijay's TVK, warning against manipulation. The alliance, six MLAs short of a majority, is seeking more support while the Governor has not yet invited Vijay to form a government.

Amid the fears of breakdown of Constitutional machinery since the verdict threw a hung assembly, Tamil Nadu Congress, which has offered "conditional" support to TVK's Vijay, reacted to the evolving political situation in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu unit of the Congress remarked that attempts should not be made to manipulate the government formation in Tamil Nadu.

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Vijay's TVK has been working to garner support from other parties to form a government in Tamil Nadu since the verdict threw a hung assembly. With the support of five Congress MLAs, the alliance stands at 112, still six short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly. https://x.com/INCTamilNadu/status/2052552504987238480?s=20

"Don't Betray the Mandate, Don't Manipulate!," Tamil Nadu Congress Committee said in a post on its official social media handle.

Governor's role under scrutiny

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday invited TVK's Vijay to Lok Bhavan, and explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established.

According to sources, the Governor sought clarity on the "magic number" required for government formation and asked Vijay to furnish details of legislators backing TVK's claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu. Arlekar's not callling Vijay to form the government has drawn fiery remarks and allegations from its leaders. Many have alleged that Arlekar is acting on the BJP's whims to stall the due procedure and undermine the Constitution.

Hunt for allies continues

TVK Joint General Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, accompanied by party leaders, met with the Communist Party of India leaders at the CPI office in Chennai on Thursday, to garner the support for making goverment in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking with the media, Nirmal Kumar said that the VCK and CPI will both hold internal meetings over extending support to TVK and will provide the answer afterwards. Both CPI and VCK won two seats each in the elections. (ANI)