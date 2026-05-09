Suspense over the Tamil Nadu government formation continues as Vijay's TVK, just one MLA short of a majority, is in talks with the VCK for its support. VCK has said it wants the "people's rule" to be established.

VCK MA-elect Vanniarasu said on Saturday that the party wants the "people's rule to be established" as the suspense over the Tamil Nadu government formation continues days after Vijay's TVK emerged as the single largest political party, winning 108 seats in the 234-member assembly. VCK has won two seats in the assembly polls. TVK, which needs the support of 118 MLAs to form the government, is just short of one MLA. The CPI and CPI(M), which have two seats each, and Congress, with five seats, had already extended their support to the Vijay-led TVK to move forward with a change from the traditional Dravidian DMK-AIADMK duopoly.

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" The party would abide by the decision taken by VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan. The decision taken by our leader is the party's stand. The people have given the right opportunity for a share in governance and authority. VCK will always stand for the welfare and rights of Tamil Nadu. Neither the party nor I have criticised anyone out of personal hatred. Our criticism has only been political. We do not accept the Governor's rule. We want the people's rule to continue and be established. The Governor's actions are against the Constitution," he told reporters here.

TVK woos VCK, cites ideological similarities

TVK leader Spoorthi Arun on Saturday said that the VCK is yet to officially extend support to TVK chief C Joseph Vijay for government formation, though talks between the parties are underway. Speaking to ANI here, Spoorthi Arun said TVK leaders were reaching out to VCK, considering the ideological similarities between the two parties. "Vijay Anna is a great Ambedkar supporter. He is fighting for social justice. Thirumavalavan (VCK chief) is the same. We are requesting that he support TVK. We are here to request the same. It is still in the talks, and we are here for that. Given our (VCK and TVK) ideologies are on the same lines, I think it is a very strong support system if both parties come together," she said.

Supporters confident of Vijay as CM

Meanwhile, TVK supporters gathered outside the party office in Chennai, expressing confidence that Vijay would soon take the oath as Chief Minister. "I am confident that Thalapathy will cross this current barrier and become Tamil Nadu CM," a supporter from Coimbatore said.

Vijay stakes claim to form government

Earlier, Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan and staked a claim to form the government after garnering support from multiple parties. Once sworn in, Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony scheduled at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. (ANI)