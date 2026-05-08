The CPI is set to make a 'correct' decision on supporting Vijay's TVK to form a government in Tamil Nadu. The TVK, with Congress's support, is short of the majority, making the Left parties' stance critical in the ongoing political negotiations.

Amid intense political negotiations, Communist Party of India (CPI) State Secretary Binoy Viswam said on Friday that the party will make a "correct" decision today whether to extend support to TVK's Vijay to form a government in Tamil Nadu. "Our party is in the process of decision making... We will make a correct decision today itself," he told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A meeting is underway in Chennai. CPI, CPM, and VCK are holding a meeting in Chennai. Within two to three hours, we can come to a conclusion and a decision. Our party's national executive will meet here in Delhi." He was responding to whether his party will support TVK or go with DMK.

"I donot want to make a comment on that," he said while reacting to AIADMK MP M Thambidurai, who said, "...The public sentiment is there that AIADMK has to come back to power...That may happen in the due course of time with the grace of God".

Alliance Arithmetic for Government Formation

Congress has offered conditional support to the TVK's Vijay to form a government in Tamil Nadu and severed its ties with the DMK. Vijay's TVK has been working to garner support from other parties to form a government in Tamil Nadu since the verdict delivered a fractured mandate.

With the support of five Congress MLAs, the alliance stands at 112, still six short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly. Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) are separately holding an executive meeting to discuss whether they will withdraw their support to Vijay. Both parties have two MLAs each. Their support will take the TVK alliance tally to 117, just one short of the majority.

Other Political Developments

In other development , AIADMK leaders arrived at the residence of General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai.

TVK supporters today staged a protest outside the Lok Bhavan in Chennai.

Supporters Rally Behind Vijay

A TVK supporter told ANI outside TVK Chief Vijay's residence, "... Vijay will take charge. DMK has been totally rejected. The public gave its vote to Vijay. DMK has no ground. The governor must take some appropriate action."

A fan said, "... I'm a big fan of Vijay, and I'm eagerly waiting to see him as Chief Minister."

TVK stunned the 'Dravidian' parties in the State, bringing to an end the DMK-AIADMK three- decade-old 'duopoly'. (ANI)