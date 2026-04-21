TVK chief Vijay promised free electricity and bus travel for women ahead of TN Elections 2026. He labeled DMK his 'political enemy' and BJP his 'policy enemy,' urging voters to oust both DMK and AIADMK for a 'fresh' government.

In a strong pitch ahead of the Tamil Nadu Elections 2026, Vijay, chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), outlined a series of welfare-focused promises, asserting that his government would act immediately upon coming to power. Addressing supporters in Chennai, Vijay pledged 200 units of free electricity for households, free bus travel for women, and the introduction of special laws aimed at ensuring women's safety and eradicating drug-related issues in the state.

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Vijay Defines Political Enemies

Vijay also reiterated his party's political position, stating that the DMK is its "political enemy" while the BJP is its "policy enemy," asserting that voters can "trust your Vijay 100 per cent". He said, "We have now come to the final campaign of the election... In Vikravandi, we said that our political enemy is DMK and policy enemy is BJP. We have not changed our stand even one inch. You can trust your Vijay 100 per cent."

Criticism of DMK and CM Stalin

Targeting Chief Minister MK Stalin, Vijay alleged that election promises were not fulfilled. "How many election promises were made by him (Stalin) before? Instead of fulfilling them, he has increased taxes on water, houses, and even a tax for garbage," he said, adding that the state was pushed into heavy debt and claimed, "MK Stalin has pushed Tamil Nadu into a debt of Rs 5,000 lakh crore. He has not even waived education loans."

He also accused the DMK of political misgovernance and alleged understanding between major parties. "There is an underground deal between the DMK and the BJP. What I said earlier has now been proven true," he said, adding that he would stand by minorities and maintain equality across religions. "For us, all religions are equal and accepted. If this Vijay says something, I will stand by it firmly."

Claiming that the DMK would lose the election, Vijay said, "In this election, the DMK is definitely going to lose. There is a contest between the DMK and the others, who are slaves of the BJP." He also added, "Whatever the predictions may say, one thing is certain: the DMK is going to lose."

Appealing to voters, he said, "I appeal to the people to save Tamil Nadu from Stalin sir. I request all of you to vote for the Whistle symbol. Even if you are abroad, please come and vote for the Whistle symbol."

Attack on AIADMK Leader Palaniswami

Taking aim at political rivals, Vijay criticised the Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. "If there is any issue and Vijay comes out and speaks, allegations are immediately made by Edappadi Palaniswami, who has lost ten times," and questioned, "Why do you hide only in a constituency near Salem? Can you contest in any other constituency in Tamil Nadu?" Vijay said.

A Call for Political Change

Calling for a political change, he said, "During the Bhogi festival, we throw away old things. In the same way, let us throw away both the DMK and the AIADMK and bring in a new party that will provide fresh and good governance."

The TVK Chief further appealed to voters to vote for the whistle symbol. "I appeal to all the little children - like you ask for chocolates from your mother, father, elder brother, or relatives, in the same way ask them to vote for the Whistle symbol," adding, "If they do not go to vote, blow a whistle in their ears politely and ask them to go and vote for the Whistle symbol," Vijay said.

Referring to polling trends, he said, "Do not believe surveys and other such things. This election will be a Whistle wave and a successful election for TVK."

Rebuttal on Karur Incident

On the Karur incident, Vijay said, "Regarding the Karur incident: CM Stalin said he will not blame me, but he blamed me in the Tamil Nadu assembly that because of my late arrival in Karur, a stampede happened. I reached Karur on time, which the police gave. The whole world watched it live when I came to Karur from Namakkal. Do you want me to leave without meeting people there waiting for me?"

He further alleged political targeting, saying, "If you (Stalin) are not afraid on TVK, why did you make your loyalist Senthil Balaji run and contest in Coimbatore instead of Karur? I want the people to deliver justice."

Election Overview

The state is set to go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The main electoral contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK is attempting to turn the state elections into a three-way contest.