TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai has called for statewide protests on Friday, condemning the Governor and BJP-led Centre for preventing TVK, the single largest party in the 2026 polls, from being invited to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

Congress Calls for Statewide Protest

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 7 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai on Thursday called for massive protest demonstrations across district headquarters in Tamil Nadu on Friday, at 11 am, condemning the BJP-led Union Government and the Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for allegedly acting against the Constitution by attempting to prevent Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which emerged as the single largest party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, from forming the government.

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In a statement, Selvaperunthagai accused the Governor of acting as a "puppet" of the BJP-led Central Government. He urged all District Congress Committee presidents to organise large-scale protests in their respective districts.

"I kindly request you to organize a massive protest on behalf of the Congress movement in all district headquarters tomorrow (08.05.2026), Friday at 11:00 AM. This is to condemn the central BJP government for acting against the Indian Constitution with the intent of preventing the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam, which emerged as the single largest party, from forming the government, and to condemn the Governor who acts as their puppet," the statement said. He also announced that a major protest demonstration would be held in Chennai near Dharapuram Tower on Anna Salai at 11 am under his leadership. The protest is expected to witness participation from former TNCC presidents, former Union Ministers, AICC secretaries, senior Congress leaders, present and former MPs and MLAs, district and state office bearers, circle and ward-level functionaries, Greater Chennai Corporation Congress councillors, and representatives from frontal organisations and various wings of the party.

Election Stalemate: TVK Short of Majority

TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, but was unable to cross the majority mark of 118 seats in the 234-member assembly.

Governor Arlekar invited Vijay today to Lok Bhavan, where he explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established. With Vijay set to vacate one of the two seats he won in the Assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the Assembly will become 117, and along with Congress, the alliance has 112 members, just five short of a majority.

Dispute Over Governor's Role

Selvaperunthagai earlier said that the single largest party should be invited to form the government, and then a floor test should be conducted in the legislative assembly to prove the majority. He claimed that Arlekar is acting on the directives from the BJP leadership in Delhi.

He said, "The single largest party should be invited to form the government. A floor test follows thereafter. However, he (the Governor) does not wish to adhere to the Indian Constitution. He is acting in accordance with instructions received from the BJP headquarters. This is contrary to the Indian Constitution. The Congress party condemns this. We are very clear that we are supporting the TVK."

Hunt for Allies

With AIADMK declining support to TVK, Vijay would likely approach smaller parties to cross the majority mark. CPI (M), CPI and VCK secured 2 seats each and are among those who could extend their support to TVK.

CPI leader Veerapandiyan has confirmed that Vijay had written to the Communist Party of India seeking support to form a "progressive government", adding that an emergency state executive committee meeting has been called for Friday to discuss the matter and take a final decision on extending support. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan has also called on Governor Rajendra Arlekar to invite TMK chief Vijay to form the government and prove his majority on the floor of the house.

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby also questioned the delay in the Governor's call to Vijay, and announced that the decision on support would be taken within 24 hours after an opinion is formed in meeting with DMK He said, "TVK has been voted as the single largest party. Why is Vijay not being called by the Tamil Nadu Governor to stake his claim? This creates a lot of suspicion. Tamil Nadu Governor should follow democratic convention...My party is a part of DMK alliance, and they are meeting to form an opinion, with a decision to be taken in the next 24 hours." (ANI)