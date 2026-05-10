Hours after being sworn in, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay signed his first order granting 200 units of free electricity. He slammed the previous DMK govt for leaving behind a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore and promised a transparent government.

CM Vijay's First Order: 200 Units Free Electricity

In a move that signals a swift departure from previous fiscal policies while doubling down on populist welfare, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay, signed his first major government order (GO) on Sunday, granting 200 units of free electricity bimonthly to eligible domestic consumers. The announcement came just hours after the actor-turned-politician took the oath of office as the state's 13th Chief Minister at Fort St. George, marking the official commencement of what he calls the era of "real, secular, and social justice."

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According to the state government, eligible domestic consumers with a bimonthly consumption of up to 500 units will receive a total of 200 units of free electricity bimonthly, under this provision, effective from today. Meanwhile, for those consuming more than 500 units bimonthly, the existing tariff structure remains in place, which includes the previous benefit of 100 units of free electricity bimonthly.

Funding and Implementation

To fund this program, the government will bear an additional tariff subsidy of Rs.1,730 crore per annum. Initially, the expenditure will be met via an advance from the Contingency Fund pending legislative approval. It will later be included in the Revised Budget Estimate for 2026-27 as a "New Service".

The state government has designated the Chief Electrical Inspector as the "Estimating, Reconciling, and Controlling" authority for the new heads of account associated with this subsidy. The sanctioned amount will not be paid in cash but will be processed as a contra credit to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board deposits, the government order stated.

The order further stated that specific commitments under section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003, are being issued separately to formalise the requirement.

A 'New Beginning' and Attack on Previous Govt

Earlier today, TVK chief Vijay was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and took office at the secretariat located in the historic Fort George in Chennai. After being sworn in, Vijay emphasised that his government would mark the "new beginning" and era of "real, secular and social justice."

Addressing a gathering at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here, Vijay stressed that he would "repay the debt" of the people after leaving behind his cinema career, adding that he doesn't come from a "royal family" but portrays himself as a common family member of the Tamil Nadu public.

The actor-turned-politician further hit out at the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, highlighting its debt of Rs 10 lakh crore and accused them of emptying the treasury of the state. "Today, the condition in which our Tamil Nadu government has been left is something I have seen for myself. The last government has gone out after borrowing debts of more than Rs 10 lakh crore; the treasury has been completely emptied before they left office. It is in such a situation that we have taken charge. I am not saying this for effect; only after going inside and seeing things firsthand can one understand what is there and what is not," said Vijay.

Highlighting his will to run a "transparent government", the Tamil Nadu CM said he won't hide his actions from the public and would rather perform them openly. He also promised to ensure women's safety and crack down on drugs to save the youngsters of the state. (ANI)