Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced ₹3 lakh compensation for the three people killed in a collision with a police vehicle on the Madurai National Highway near Poovanthu Sakkudi. He has also announced ₹1 lakh for the one person injured in the incident.

Family of three killed in crash

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's office, Prasad, a resident of Chittampatti village in Madurai district, along with his wife, Sathya, son Aswanth, and a relative named Soneswari, had attended a funeral in Ananjayur village, Sivagangai district, on November 11.

The accident took place while the family was returning from the ceremony when the police vehicle collided with the two-wheeler. While Prasad, who was riding the two-wheeler, died on the spot, his wife Sathya and son Aswanth were admitted to the Thiruppuvanam Government Hospital for treatment. However, they also succumbed to their injuries.

CM announces compensation, offers condolences

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the demise of the three people, saying that he is "deeply shocked and saddened to hear this heartbreaking news." He has also ordered that financial assistance of ₹3 lakh each be given to the families of the deceased and ₹1 lakh to the injured person from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

"I have directed that special medical care be provided to Soneswari, who was injured in the accident and is currently receiving treatment at Madurai Government Hospital," the CMO's statement mentioned.

"I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family members and relatives of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident. I have also ordered that financial assistance of ₹3 lakh each be given to the families of the deceased and ₹1 lakh to the injured person from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund," the statement added.

Police provide further details

Soneswari has sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Sivaganga SP Siva Prasad told ANI over phone, "Three members of a family, including a two-year-old boy, were killed after their two-wheeler collided head-on with a police vehicle in Sivaganga district on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Prasad (25), his wife Sathya (20) and their son, Ashwin (2). The family was returning to their village after picking up a relative, Sonai Eswari (25), from Ananjiyur when the accident took place near Sakkudi."

