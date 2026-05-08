TN BJP chief Nainar Nagendran said the party accepts the people's mandate and won't ally to form a govt. Following a fractured verdict, Vijay's TVK is mustering support from Congress, VCK, and Left parties to cross the majority mark.

BJP accepts mandate, won't ally to form government

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran on Friday clarified that the party do not want to ally with any other party to form a government in the state, accepting the public mandate. Nainar Nagendran's written statement came after the party only managed to win one seat in Tamil Nadu.

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Nainar Nagendran said, "The BJP is committed to the welfare and progress of the people of Tamil Nadu and has participated in the election process with the same fervour. However, the election results are gracefully accepted by our party, and we feel that the people of Tamil Nadu have not given any mandate for the BJP to form the government."

"We sincerely respect the will and the mandate of the people of Tamil Nadu and do not wish to align our party in any attempt to form the new government in the state of Tamil Nadu. Therefore, we do not wish any active participation in this process and will not vote for any party in the attempt to form the government," he added.

Vijay's TVK seeks support amid fractured mandate

Meanwhile, Vijay's TVK, which got 108 seats, has been working to garner support from other parties to form a government in Tamil Nadu since the verdict delivered a fractured mandate. Congress has offered conditional support to the TVK's Vijay to form a government in Tamil Nadu and severed its ties with the DMK.

Vijay's TVK has been working to garner support from other parties to form a government in Tamil Nadu since the verdict delivered a fractured mandate. With the support of five Congress MLAs, the alliance stands at 113, still five short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan has said the party's high-level committee would meet in the evening to discuss the current political situation in Tamil Nadu, including an invitation from TVK seeking support for government formation. VCK's two seats will help Vijay reach closer to the majority mark.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) also held an executive meeting to discuss whether they would support Vijay. They both have two seats each. If CPI (M), CPI and VCK come together, along with Congress, Vijay's TVK will cross the majority mark, forming the government in his first attempt. (ANI)