Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran announced the party has 'gracefully accepted' the assembly poll results and will not support any party or participate in any efforts aimed at government formation in the state, respecting the people's mandate.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has "gracefully accepted" the results of the recently concluded Assembly elections, adding that the party will not extend support to any formation or participate in any effort aimed at government formation in the state.

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Speaking to ANI, Nagendran said the BJP entered the electoral contest with a focus on the welfare and development of Tamil Nadu, but acknowledged that the people have not given the party a mandate to form the government. He added that the party respects the verdict of the electorate and will not be part of post-poll alignment exercises. "The BJP, which is committed to the welfare and the progress of the people of Tamil Nadu and had participated in the election process with the same fervour. However, the election results are gracefully accepted by our party, and we feel that the people of Tamil Nadu have not given any mandate for the BJP to form the government. We sincerely respect the will and the mandate of the people of Tamil Nadu and do not wish to align our party in any attempt to form the new government in the state of Tamil Nadu. Therefore, we do not wish any active participation in this process and will not vote for any party in the attempt to form the government," he said.

BJP Reiterates Stance in Official Communication

Earlier in the day, Nagendran also shared the official communication from the BJP reiterating the party's stand following the election results, where the party secured only one seat. In the letter, the BJP affirmed that it will not take any "direct part" in any attempt to form the government in the state, while "wholeheartedly" accepting the defeat in the elections.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has dedicated itself to the welfare and progress of the people of Tamil Nadu, contested the Legislative Assembly elections with the same objective. However, the party wholeheartedly accepts the election results. Furthermore, we consider that the people have not granted the Bharatiya Janata Party the opportunity or the mandate to form the government in Tamil Nadu in this election. We sincerely respect the will of the people of Tamil Nadu and the election results. Therefore, the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party does not wish to involve itself in any efforts to form a new government in Tamil Nadu. The party does not wish to make any direct contribution to any efforts toward government formation. Additionally, we wish to inform the people that we will not vote for any party engaged in the effort to form a government," the letter read.

TVK Attempts Government Formation

This comes as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which emerged as a single majority in the assembly elections with 108 seats, is attempting to form a government in Tamil Nadu, with support effectively gathered from parties including Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), and Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Meanwhile, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is holding a "high-level committee" meeting to decide whether to extend support to TVK in its bid to form the government. CPI, CPI (M) and VCK have two MLAs each, and their support could take the emerging TVK-led alliance to the majority mark required in the 234-member Assembly. (ANI)