BJP's K Annamalai slammed the DMK, alleging TN is a haven for criminals after a party man's arrest for selling guns. He praised PM Modi for elevating Tamil culture and infrastructure, expressing confidence in NDA's win in the state.

Annamalai Slams DMK Over Rising Violence

BJP Tamil Nadu leader K Annamalai has slammed the DMK government over the rising violence in Tamil Nadu, alleging that the state has become a haven for unlawful elements under the party's rule. He pointed to the recent arrest of DMK Youth Wing functionary Rathina Balan and his accomplice Aamer Suhail for attempting to sell firearms through social media, saying it was a chilling reminder of how deep the rot has set in. Annamalai alleged that the DMK has increasingly turned into a safe haven for every unlawful element plaguing society, including rowdy elements, ganja peddlers, international drug traffickers, and illegal gun runners.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Annamalai said, "Tamil Nadu has been gripped by an alarming surge of violence over the past five years, coinciding with the DMK's return to power in the State. Now, the DMK appears determined to push this culture of lawlessness to an even more dangerous level. The arrest of DMK Youth Wing functionary Rathina Balan and his accomplice Aamer Suhail for attempting to sell firearms through social media is a chilling reminder of how deep the rot has set in. From rowdy elements, ganja peddlers and international drug traffickers to illegal gun runners, the DMK has increasingly turned into a safe haven for every unlawful element plaguing our society." https://x.com/annamalai_k/status/2011376257309749607

'PM Modi Took Tamil Culture to a Different Level'

Earlier, Annamalai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a pivotal role in elevating Tamil culture and infrastructure over the past decade, as Pongal celebrations were held at the residence of Union Minister L Murugan in Delhi. Speaking to ANI during the celebrations, Annamalai said the BJP was "truly delighted" by the growing cultural inclusiveness seen under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"PM Narendra Modi has been celebrating Pongal for the last many years. More importantly, the kind of cultural celebrations he undertakes, his home is open to all cultures. Christmas is celebrated in his home. And for the third straight year, the Pongal celebration is happening in different ministers' houses where all the people of Delhi, Tamil origin and different parts of South India, they have come here today. We are very happy that PM himself is leading from the front, connecting all of us culturally," he said.

Highlighting development initiatives, Annamalai said statistical comparisons between the UPA era and the NDA government clearly showed significant growth. "Numbers don't lie. Anybody can compare the statistical numbers of UPA 2004 to 2013-14 and the NDA numbers now. Numbers don't lie. Whatever be the number is, it is at least three or four times it is more, be it the schemes that has come to Tamil Nadu, be it the allocation that has happened for railways. So people of Tamil Nadu knew that Modi Ji, in the last 10 years, has taken Tamil culture to a different level, has taken Tamil infrastructure to a different level," he asserted.

Annamalai Confident of NDA's Chances

With an eye on the upcoming elections, Annamalai said the NDA was working to capitalise on what he termed "sky-high anti-incumbency" against the DMK government. He expressed confidence ahead of the Prime Minister's proposed visit to Chennai on January 23, stating that Tamil Nadu would "come the NDA way" when results are declared.

Dismissing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Annamalai said, "Normally, when a person is losing power, they will keep talking all kinds of senseless things. He called Amit Shah a very bad name a few weeks back. It only shows a sign of desperation, nothing else."

BJP Condemns Dayanidhi Maran's Remarks

Meanwhile, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan condemned DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran's recent remarks, calling him "highly indecent". She urged DMK leaders to stop discriminating against people from other states, stressing that pride in Tamil Nadu should not come at the cost of insulting fellow Indians.