TMC MP Sushmita Dev has criticised PM Modi's vow to release a 'white paper' on TMC corruption in West Bengal, challenging him to first release a similar paper on alleged syndicates operating in Assam.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev on Saturday criticised BJP over its election manifesto for West Bengal, questioning the government's focus on alleged corruption in the state. Reacting to remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on releasing a "white paper" on alleged corruption involving TMC leaders, Dev said, "The Prime Minister is saying that they will release a white paper against TMC leaders and corruption in Bengal. I want to tell the Prime Minister that regarding the coal syndicate running in Assam, the paan and egg syndicate running there, first release a white paper on the syndicate rule in Assam... So, Prime Minister ji, you must release a white paper in Bengal, but you must also say something about those who are the kings of syndicates in Assam."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

PM Modi, in a massive rally in Purba Bardhaman in West Bengal, said that a BJP-led government would release a "white paper" to provide a comprehensive accounting of alleged corruption under the 15-year TMC regime. PM Modi took direct aim at TMC's leadership, alleging systemic loot involving ministers and local MLAs. "BJP will bring a white paper to ensure a legal accounting of corruption involving TMC's MLAs, ministers, and syndicates. It will present a full account of the government's 15 years. Under a BJP government, strict action will be taken to stop every such crime," said PM Modi.

Dev Alleges BJP-EC Alliance Over Voter List Revision

Speaking on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, Sushmita Dev said, "During SIR in Bengal, the names of many Hindus were also cut and the names of people from the Muslim community were also cut. We have been saying from the beginning that we are not against SIR, but in such a large state, the Election Commission did this by breaking all laws and rules, something that has never happened in the country before. There is an alliance between BJP and the Election Commission in Bengal... It is certain that TMC government will come in Bengal..."

BJP Unveils 'Sankalp Patra' for 'Sonar Bangla'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Sankalp Patra' for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, which focuses on development, employment, women's empowerment, and national security. The manifesto, themed around the concept of "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal), promises a radical shift in governance, focusing heavily on national security, youth employment, and women's safety. Listing key commitments, Amit Shah said the BJP has outlined 15 major promises in its manifesto, aimed at addressing governance, development, and security concerns in West Bengal.

Election Schedule and Past Results

West Bengal will go to the polls on April 23 and 29, and the results will be declared on May 4. In 2021, TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. BJP won 77 seats.