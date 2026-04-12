BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav accuses the TMC of using conspiracies and divisive tactics in West Bengal as it faces defeat. He echoed Amit Shah's vow to dismantle the alleged TMC syndicate, stating those involved would be jailed after a BJP victory.

TMC Resorting to 'Conspiracies', Says BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kripal Yadav on Sunday claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is resorting to "conspiracies and misinformation" in West Bengal as it faces electoral defeat, while asserting that the "BJP will expose alleged syndicate networks and bring political change in the state."

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Speaking to ANI, Ram Kripal Yadav said the ruling TMC in West Bengal is losing public support and is attempting to regain ground through divisive tactics. "TMC is losing there. Now they have started conspiracies. They want to achieve power by inciting riots, emotionally blackmailing people, and through polarisation and appeasement. But the public there has awakened," he said.

BJP to Expose Syndicate Networks

Referring to the statement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that after winning the West Bengal assembly elections, the TMC government's syndicate will be ended, Yadav supported claims that alleged syndicate activities under the TMC government would be dismantled. "Syndicate people used to run the TMC government under the protection of Honourable Mamata ji. Now the syndicate will be exposed, and all those who are part of the syndicate will go to jail," he said.

Amit Shah Vows to Dismantle 'Mamata's Syndicate'

Earlier on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is running a syndicate in the state to serve the interests of her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. Addressing an election rally here, Amit Shah promised women's safety and that potatoes grown in the state will be sold to Odisha and Jharkhand.

Accusing CM Mamata of neglecting Bankura, Shah vowed to "settle the scores". The Union Minister said, "We will completely dismantle Mamata's syndicate across the entirety of Bengal. This syndicate has become an instrument of governance for Mamata and her nephew, one that serves only to suck the very lifeblood out of the people of Bengal. Once you oust Mamata and establish a BJP government, we will take it upon ourselves to set this syndicate straight, even if it means hanging them upside down to do so. For 15 years, Bankura has been neglected; the time has come to settle the score."

High-Stakes Electoral Battle

The polling for West Bengal Assembly elections will take place in two phases on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4. The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation. (ANI)