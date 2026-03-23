Trinamool Congress will contest 23 seats in the Assam Assembly elections, says leader Sushmita Dev. The party, led by Mamata Banerjee, is focusing on inclusivity by fielding candidates from diverse communities across all regions of the state.

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sushmita Dev said that the party will contest 23 seats in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, emphasising a broad-based representation across regions and communities.

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Speaking to ANI, Dev said on Sunday that the party has ensured representation from diverse caste, community, and linguistic groups to send a message of inclusivity. "All India Trinamool Congress is contesting on 23 seats under the leadership of our leader, Mamata Banerjee. We have given five candidates in the Barak Valley, we have given candidates in Upper Assam, Lower Assam, Middle Assam, and also in Bodoland, which is part of Lower Assam. And we have given tickets to people of every caste, community, and language because Mamata didi wanted a message to go out in Assam that we are with people of every caste, religion, and language,"

TMC aims to play constructive role with 10-point agenda

She acknowledged that the TMC may not be in a position to form the government independently but said it aims to play a constructive role by raising key public issues. "We cannot form a government on our own, but we will have a clear agenda with five to ten key issues, including problems faced by people due to smart meters and erosion. Based on these points, we will go to the people. Whether we get one MLA, ten MLAs, or fifteen MLAs, these issues will form our common minimum programme, and we will act accordingly. While Congress and the BJP are focused on making a Chief Minister, our aim is to elect representatives who will work for the public. Our ten-point programme will include concerns such as erosion, the sharp rise in electricity prices, and the need for industrialisation in the Barak Valley. We will share further details on these soon."

Cautious optimism on electoral performance

When asked about expected electoral performance, Dev expressed cautious optimism, stating that the party has strong candidates in several constituencies. "Out of 23 seats, we have very strong candidates in about ten to fifteen seats. But elections are dynamic, and the situation can change. I am confident that we will send MLAs to Mamata Banerjee from Assam this time," she said.

Assam election schedule

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced. (ANI